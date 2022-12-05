Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Down camogie player Niamh Mallon attended the launch of the programme at Croke Park in Dublin

A new concussion testing and treatment programme has been launched for all inter-county GAA, camogie and ladies football players in Ireland.

The Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and Camogie Association have joined the initiative.

The programme aims to rapidly diagnose and treat concussion in players.

Gaelic Players Association (GPA) chief Tom Parsons has welcomed the service as an "extremely important step".

"This is an extremely important step in terms of looking after the physical welfare of players on the training pitch and the field of play," said Parsons.

"With the attritional nature of Gaelic games, head injuries and concussive events are an unfortunate feature of our games.

"Being able to diagnose and better manage the return to play protocols provides players with an greater standard of care with head injuries."

Concussion is one of the most talked about areas in sport with research finding a casual link between repetitive head impacts and degenerative brain disease.

GAA president Larry McCarthy said that while "a considerable effort" has been made to raise awareness about concussion among players and coaches, it is an area that requires "constant vigilance".

"This latest development between leading experts in UPMC and the Gaelic Games Associations is not only welcome but vital to ensure best practice is being followed.

"Although this is a programme that focuses initially on inter-county players our intention is to see the benefits of the programme made available to clubs and to every player at every level as soon as possible."