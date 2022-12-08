Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

David Clifford starred when Kerry beat Donegal in their Division One meeting in Killarney in February

Donegal will host All-Ireland champions Kerry in the first round of Division One in the 2023 National Football League on 29 January as the GAA confirmed its 2023 fixture schedule external-link .

On the same day, Tyrone will travel to Roscommon while Monaghan host Armagh in an all-Ulster opener on 28 January.

Ulster champions Derry will begin their Division Two campaign at home to Limerick.

The four divisional football finals will take place on 1 and 2 April.

The provincial championships will then begin just a week later, building up to the All-Ireland final on 30 July - a week later than this year.

Next year's All-Ireland Hurling Final will be played on 23 July with the Tailteann Cup decider pencilled in for 15 July.

The Ulster SFC opener sees Armagh take on Antrim on 8 April with the final confirmed for 14 May, two weeks after the semi-finals.

The Hurling League gets under way on the weekend of 4/5 February with Antrim starting their Division One B campaign away to Dublin on 12 February.

Like Donegal, Tyrone will also host Kerry with the Red Hands welcoming the Kingdom to Healy Park on 4 March.

Tyrone close out their league campaign at home to rivals Armagh on 26 March. When the counties met at the Athletic Grounds in February, a mass brawl resulted in five red cards, four of which were handed out to Tyrone.

