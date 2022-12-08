GAA 2023 fixtures: Donegal to host All-Ireland champions Kerry in league opener
Donegal will host All-Ireland champions Kerry in the first round of Division One in the 2023 National Football League on 29 January as the GAA confirmed its 2023 fixture schedule.
On the same day, Tyrone will travel to Roscommon while Monaghan host Armagh in an all-Ulster opener on 28 January.
Ulster champions Derry will begin their Division Two campaign at home to Limerick.
The four divisional football finals will take place on 1 and 2 April.
The provincial championships will then begin just a week later, building up to the All-Ireland final on 30 July - a week later than this year.
Next year's All-Ireland Hurling Final will be played on 23 July with the Tailteann Cup decider pencilled in for 15 July.
The Ulster SFC opener sees Armagh take on Antrim on 8 April with the final confirmed for 14 May, two weeks after the semi-finals.
The Hurling League gets under way on the weekend of 4/5 February with Antrim starting their Division One B campaign away to Dublin on 12 February.
Like Donegal, Tyrone will also host Kerry with the Red Hands welcoming the Kingdom to Healy Park on 4 March.
Tyrone close out their league campaign at home to rivals Armagh on 26 March. When the counties met at the Athletic Grounds in February, a mass brawl resulted in five red cards, four of which were handed out to Tyrone.
