Cathriona McConnell got married in Cavan last month and then helped Donaghmoyne win their All-Ireland Ladies Club Football semi-final 24 hours later

All-Ireland Ladies Senior Club Football Final: Donaghmoyne v Kilkerrin-Clonberne Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Saturday, 10 December Throw-in: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Match report on BBC Sport website

Five-time champions Monaghan club Donaghmoyne will face holders Galway side Kilkerrin-Clonberne in what looks set to be an intriguing All-Ireland Club Ladies Football Final.

Saturday's Croke Park double header will be the first time headquarters has hosted ladies club football finals.

The earlier Intermediate decider sees Longford Slashers up against Tipperary side Mullinahone.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne beat Donaghmoyne in last season's semi-final.

Nicola Ward's two first-half goals proved the difference as the Galway outfit clinched a 2-8 to 0-8 win before going out to beat Cork club Mourneabbey in the decider.

After their 2019 final defeat by the Cork side, it was a triumph Kilkerrin-Clonberne craved and their impressive form this season - as they clinched a fifth successive Connacht title and then outclassed Waterford side Ballymacarbry in the All-Ireland semi-final - marks them out as favourites heading into Croke Park.

Galway star Ailish Morrissey hit 1-3 in the semi-final and from All Star nominated goalkeeper Lisa Murphy onwards, Kilkerrin-Clonberne have talented performers all over the pitch.

But facing them is a group of Donaghmoyne players with a never-say-die attitude.

Donaghmoyne captured a 20th Monaghan crown before landing a fourth Ulster title on the trot - and a 14th in total - as they saw off St Ergnat's Moneyglass despite playing much of the game with 14 players.

An impressive dismantling of Dublin and Leinster champions Kilmacud Crokes followed, with Cathriona McConnell garnering all the headlines as she hit a crucial 0-7 a day after her wedding.

But Donaghmoyne are far from a one-woman team with precociously-talented Garland twins, Amy and Lauren key players along with the redoubtable four Courtney sisters Sharon, Fiona, Cora and Rosemary.

Donaghmoyne: L Martin; J Geoghegan, N Callan (capt.), A Callan; F Courtney, S Courtney, E Traynor; C Courtney, E McElroy; A Garland, R Courtney, S McConnell; C McConnell, L Garland, A Burns.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne: L Murphy; C Costello, S Gormally, C Dunleavy; K Mee, N Ward, H Noone; S Divilly, L Finnegan; O Divilly, L Ward (capt.), L Noone; E Noone, A Morrissey, C Miskell.