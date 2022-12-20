Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kilcoo players celebrate their All-Ireland club triumph at Croke Park earlier this year

Conleith Gilligan and Richard Thornton have left their roles as joint managers of All-Ireland club champions Kilcoo.

Their departure comes over a week since the Ulster club final defeat by Glen at the Athletic Grounds.

Gilligan and Thornton were undecided on their future immediately after the game but have informed the club they are stepping away.

The club wanted both to remain but the search for a new manager now begins.

The pair had taken over this year from Mickey Moran and retained the Down title before progressing to the provincial decider.

Gilligan had been coach for three years before moving into the management role while Thornton joined at start of the All-Ireland club winning year with Kilcoo beating Kilmacud Crokes in the Croke Park final in February.