Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cooper's final game for Dublin was the All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Kerry in July

Seven-time All-Ireland medallist Jonny Cooper has announced his retirement from Dublin football duty.

Cooper, 33, won his first All-Ireland senior medal in 2013 - a year after making his debut for the county.

Dublin's 2015 All-Ireland triumph was the beginning of an historic run of six straight titles and Cooper started in all those finals.

Ni Fianna club-man Cooper, who played mostly at full-back, also won All-Stars in 2016 and 2018.

Such was the defender's pedigree, it seems almost a surprise that he only secured two All-Stars but he described his Dublin career as an "immense honour and privilege".

"The time is now right for me to move on to the next chapter," said Cooper, who went on to thank team-mates, the Dublin managements and county officials and staff, Dublin supporters, as well as opposition players and his own family in a statement on Twitter. external-link

Cooper won a Leinster minor hurling title with Dublin in 2008 before going on to concentrate on football and he captained his county to the All-Ireland Under-21 title in 2010.

His final game was for Dublin was the All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Kerry in July but he indicated in his statement that he intends to continue playing for Na Fianna.