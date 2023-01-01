Conor McManus and Vinny Corey were Monaghan team-mates for several years

Wednesday's Dr McKenna Cup openers will see three managers take charge of Ulster counties for the first time as the 2023 season gets under way.

New Monaghan and Down bosses Vinny Corey and Conor Laverty will be opposition in Section A at Castleblayney.

Andy McEntee's Antrim era will begin with a Section C contest against Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

In Section B, Tyrone face Fermanagh at Healy Park.

Donegal are not in action on Wednesday but will begin a new chapter under Paddy Carr when they face Down in Newry on Sunday.

Monaghan captain Conor McManus, who appears unlikely to play any part for the McKenna Cup holders in this year's competition, says the arrival of his former Farney County team-mate to the managerial hot seat "surprised no one".

"Vinny was always going to manage Monaghan," said McManus.

"Anybody that ever played with Vinny or knows him knew he was manager material from day one so no big surprise that he's in and we're looking forward to getting going with him in 2023."

McManus has been bothered by a hip injury for a number of seasons but needed no convincing to continue his county career despite recently turning 35.

As he continues to manage the injury, it will probably be the Football League before McManus is seen in the Monaghan jersey with the Farney men beginning their Division One campaign with a derby contest against Armagh in Castleblayney on Saturday 28 January.

"I'm going alright just doing a few bits and pieces of rehabbing that I need to get done but going grand and hopefully we'll target the National League for getting back into the swing of things," added McManus.

Fermanagh captain Declan McCusker says his side's Section B games against the Red Hands and Ulster champions Derry should help the side to become match-hardened for a Division Three campaign which will include contests against Down, Antrim and Cavan.

"The McKenna Cup is really about preparation for the rest of the year and we couldn't really ask for better preparation than games against Derry and Tyrone," added McCusker.

"They are good competitive games that we will get and hopefully they will prepare us for a good start in the league.

"Four Ulster teams in the one league is going to be very tight and it was tight last year without that. You in that league for the right reason. You're playing teams of similar level."