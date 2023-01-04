Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Colin Walshe and Drew Wylie were team-mates in the Monaghan full-back line when the county won the 2013 Ulster Championship

2013 All-Star Colin Walshe and fellow defender Drew Wylie have retired from Monaghan football duty after long stints with the county.

Both helped Monaghan land the Ulster title in 2013 when they defeated then All-Ireland champions Donegal in the provincial decider.

Walsh landed his All-Start that year with teak tough full-back Wylie also nominated in the 2013 awards.

Injured Wylie missed Monaghan's 2015 Ulster triumph when Walsh again played.

Both players have been troubled by injury in recent seasons and have now opted to call time on their county careers.