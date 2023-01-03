Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tyrone were too strong for Fermanagh at Healy Park

Holders Monaghan began their defence of the Dr McKenna Cup with a 2-10 to 0-12 Section A defeat at home to Down.

Andrew Gilmore and Odhran Murdock grabbed Down's goals as new manager Conor Laverty got his tenure off to a winning start, meaning Vinny Corey started with defeat as Monaghan boss.

Andy McEntee's Antrim era began with a 2-20 to 2-8 defeat in Section C against Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

In Section B, hosts Tyrone defeated Fermanagh 0-17 to 1-7 at Healy Park.

At the Athletic Grounds, Tiernan Kelly - returning for Armagh after serving a six-month ban for an alleged eye-gouging incident in the All-Ireland quarter final last June - opened the scoring for the hosts with a well-taken early point.

Conor Turbitt found the net for Armagh in the sixth minute and could have had a second goal 15 minutes later but for a point-blank save from Antrim goalkeeper Michael Byrne.

The Saffrons failed to score from open play in a first half that ended with the Orchard County, who also had Niall Grimley back for first time since breaking a bone in his neck in training last year, leading 1-10 to 0-4.

Kieran McGeeney's men all-but-secured victory with a goal eight minutes into the second half from substitute Joe Sheridan, meaning two goals from Antrim's Odhran Eastwood were no more than consolation strikes for the visitors.

In a low-key affair at Healy Park, Tyrone displayed their scoring power, particularly in the second half, as they ran out comfortable seven-point winners over Fermanagh.

Three Peter Harte frees helped the home side into a 0-6 to 0-3 lead at the break and four successive scores after the interval, including one from debutant Ryan Jones, saw them move into a seven-point lead.

Ultan Kelm found the back of the net for the Ernemen in the 66th minute but the 2021 All-Ireland winners easily prevailed by 0-17 to 1-7.

At Castleblayney, Down led 1-6 to 0-6 at half-time thanks to Gilmore's 15th minute goal, with Murdock's strike coming just two minutes after the break.

The second round of fixtures in the pre-season competition takes place on Sunday, when Paddy Carr will take charge of Donegal for the first time, against Down in Newry.