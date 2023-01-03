Close menu

Dr McKenna Cup: Holders Monaghan lose opener to Down as Armagh and Tyrone win

Dr McKenna Cup
Tyrone were too strong for Fermanagh at Healy Park

Holders Monaghan began their defence of the Dr McKenna Cup with a 2-10 to 0-12 Section A defeat at home to Down.

Andrew Gilmore and Odhran Murdock grabbed Down's goals as new manager Conor Laverty got his tenure off to a winning start, meaning Vinny Corey started with defeat as Monaghan boss.

Andy McEntee's Antrim era began with a 2-20 to 2-8 defeat in Section C against Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

In Section B, hosts Tyrone defeated Fermanagh 0-17 to 1-7 at Healy Park.

At the Athletic Grounds, Tiernan Kelly - returning for Armagh after serving a six-month ban for an alleged eye-gouging incident in the All-Ireland quarter final last June - opened the scoring for the hosts with a well-taken early point.

Conor Turbitt found the net for Armagh in the sixth minute and could have had a second goal 15 minutes later but for a point-blank save from Antrim goalkeeper Michael Byrne.

The Saffrons failed to score from open play in a first half that ended with the Orchard County, who also had Niall Grimley back for first time since breaking a bone in his neck in training last year, leading 1-10 to 0-4.

Kieran McGeeney's men all-but-secured victory with a goal eight minutes into the second half from substitute Joe Sheridan, meaning two goals from Antrim's Odhran Eastwood were no more than consolation strikes for the visitors.

In a low-key affair at Healy Park, Tyrone displayed their scoring power, particularly in the second half, as they ran out comfortable seven-point winners over Fermanagh.

Three Peter Harte frees helped the home side into a 0-6 to 0-3 lead at the break and four successive scores after the interval, including one from debutant Ryan Jones, saw them move into a seven-point lead.

Ultan Kelm found the back of the net for the Ernemen in the 66th minute but the 2021 All-Ireland winners easily prevailed by 0-17 to 1-7.

At Castleblayney, Down led 1-6 to 0-6 at half-time thanks to Gilmore's 15th minute goal, with Murdock's strike coming just two minutes after the break.

The second round of fixtures in the pre-season competition takes place on Sunday, when Paddy Carr will take charge of Donegal for the first time, against Down in Newry.

