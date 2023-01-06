Andrew McGowan says Shane Walsh has slotted seamlessly into the Kilmacud Crokes set-up since his transfer last summer

All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship semi-finals Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Sunday, 8 January Throw-in: 13:30 & 15:30 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary of Moycullen v Glen on BBC Sport website; live text commentary, report & highlights on BBC Sport website

Kilmacud Crokes wing-back Andrew McGowan has praised the "amazing" Shane Walsh for making a concerted effort to buy into the club's culture after his transfer to the Dublin champions.

Galway star Walsh, who scored 0-9 in last year's All-Ireland final defeat by Kerry, joined Crokes from Kilkerrin-Clonberne in the summer because he studies and lives in Dublin.

The All-Star has shone for Kilmacud, hitting 0-9 in the Leinster Club final, and McGowan has been impressed with the 29-year-old both on and off the pitch.

"There was never any question about what Walshy would bring to Crokes in terms of his talent and knowledge," said McGowan.

"When he came in, because we're such a tight group, we thought 'will he gel with the squad, will he buy into our culture?', but I can say he did it perfectly.

"He came to our activities outside football - breakfast, lunch, you name it - but he was also coming to Under-14s games, finals we were going to, ladies football games, hurling games.

"He's been amazing since he came and he's really bought into the culture and what we try to bring to the club."

Walsh is part of a hugely talented Crokes side aiming to exorcise the ghosts of last year's All-Ireland Club final when the Stillorgan club lost to Down and Ulster champions Kilcoo in extra-time.

But Kilmacud - who may welcome six-time Dublin All-Ireland winner Paul Mannion back from injury on Sunday - have been ruthless in their quest for redemption, retaining their Dublin and Leinster titles in impressive fashion.

And having cantered through the first two legs of their journey, McGowan insists the drive to move past that heartache has been evident throughout the current campaign.

"The desire from every player was so apparent," explains McGowan, who has won several medals at underage and senior level for Kilmacud.

Walsh's 0-9 haul in Galway's All-Ireland final defeat by Kerry sealed his first All-Star

"Last year was a real eye-opener, the possibility that we could win that holy grail, and there's been so much drive for it this year.

"We hit the ground running in our first championship game against Raheny and we've taken every game since as best as we could."

As Glen, Moycullen and Kerins O'Rahillys are first-time provincial champions, two-time All-Ireland winners Kilmacud (1995, 2009) are the only one of this weekend's semi-finalists to have previously graced the national stage.

McGowan says he doesn't "see or feel pressure" in the camp, but for Tommy Walsh - one of the Kerins O'Rahillys players plotting the Dublin side's downfall - Kilmacud will be "overwhelming favourites" in Sunday's semi-final.

"Look, they're overwhelming favourites and deservedly so," said the former Kerry forward.

"They've probably gotten to this stage much easier and performed better than we have so that's only natural.

"But being underdogs or favourites doesn't really count on the day. We just have to go out and perform."

Tommy Walsh won two All-Ireland medals with Kerry before retiring at the end of 2021

A two-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry, Walsh helped Kingdom side O'Rahillys win a maiden Munster title last month after retiring from inter-county duty at the end of 2021.

While O'Rahillys are widely considered rank outsiders, the likes of Walsh and fellow All-Ireland winners David Moran and Barry John Keane can draw upon a wealth of big-game experience.

When O'Rahillys lost the 2009 Munster final, Walsh was beginning his AFL career with St Kilda, and the 34-year-old says he is thrilled to have another opportunity to reach an All-Ireland Club final.

"In 2009 I was probably doing my own thing and had a bit of tunnel vision in that I was focused on making Australia work for me at the time," recalled the 2008 Young Footballer of the Year.

"We won the semi-final and I went away. In hindsight, should I have come back? Possibly so, but leaving Australia in the middle of my first pre-season probably wouldn't have went down too well over there.

"That was just my mindset at the time. You obviously think very differently when you're in your early 20s compared to when you're in your mid-30s.

"But I'm delighted to get the chance again and I suppose the older guys in the panel have been trying to get that point across to the younger guys that this might never come again.

"It's a bonus where we are, but you need to make the most of these opportunities when they're there in front of you."