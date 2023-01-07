Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Molly Woulahan fired in Brídíní Óga's second goal in a game which was played in front of a big crowd in Kinnegad

Glenraval side Brídíní Óga became the first Antrim team to win the All-Ireland Junior Club Camogie title as they defeated Wicklow hopefuls Knockananna 2-7 to 1-5 in the decider.

Second-half goals from Aisling Millar and Molly Woulahan proved decisive.

Brídíní Óga battled against the wind to trail only 0-3 to 0-2 at half-time.

Millar's goal put Brídíní Óga ahead for the first time in Kinnegad and Woulahan soon netted as the Antrim side remained calm despite Rachel Byrne's goal.

Byrne's 55th-minute strike left only three between the teams but points from young substitute Clodagh McPeake, making a return from injury, and the vastly experienced Eimhear McAleenan sealed Brídíní Óga's triumph.

Aimee Maher put Knockananna ahead after only 49 seconds but in the difficult conditions, the Wicklow side struggled to use the elements effectively in the opening half.

Emily Hadden did double their lead in the fifth minute but Victoria Edgar replied for the Antrim side in the 12th minute, with Woulahan notching their second point just before the interval to reduce Knockananna's advantage to the minimum.

Ciara Byrne made it double scores after good work by Maher but a 36th-minute goal off the sod by Millar put Brídíní Óga in front for the first time.

Aimee Traynor and McAleenan pointed either side of a Ciara Byrne score that came after a goalbound Laura McGrath shot had been blocked, and when Woulahan finished to the net after bursting through the middle for her fourth consecutive game raising a green flag, it was looking good for the Glenravel crew.

Knockananna, fielding minus the services of captain and midfielder Jessie Byrne, who has gone to Australia, illustrated their appetite for the battle though and when McAleenan opened the gap to two goals from a placed ball, Tom Byrne's troops halved the deficit with Byrne's 55th-minute major, as she rocketed a free to the net.

But their hopes were extinguished by the late points from McPeake and McAleenan.