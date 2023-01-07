Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Michael Bradley was among Antrim's 11 scorers at Parnell Park

Dublin produced a strong closing 10 minutes to beat Antrim 3-26 to 2-22 in the Walsh Cup opener at Parnell Park.

Glenn Whelan's goal helped put Dublin 1-12 to 0-7 ahead but Rian McMullan netted for Antrim as they reduced the margin to 1-14 to 1-12 by the interval.

Liam Murphy's goal helped Dublin move six up after the restart but Niall McKenna's major contributed to the Saffrons getting on terms.

But Dublin finished strongly as Andrew Jamieson-Murphy netted another goal.

Antrim were without their Dunloy players who are preparing for the All-Ireland Club decider against Ballyhale Shamrocks on 22 January.

In their absence, the Saffrons performed creditably against a Dubs side managed for the first time by Micheál Donoghue.

Eleven Antrim players contributed scores with Niall McKenna their top marksman with 1-2, Neil McManus and James McNaughton contributing 0-4 and Michael Bradley hitting 0-3.

However, the scoring star during the game was Dublin's Joe Flanagan who notched 0-14 which included three efforts from play.