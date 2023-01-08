Laoise McKenna (right) was named player of the match after Brídíní Óga's triumph

Rodney Kerr says his Brídíní Óga team's first-half display against the wind was key to winning Saturday's All-Ireland Junior Club Camogie Final against Wicklow side Knockananna.

The Glenravel side trailed only 0-3 to 0-2 despite having played against the elements and went on to win 2-7 to 1-5.

"I went in at half-time and I said to the girls, 'we have this'," said Kerr.

"The supporters are obviously talking about the second half but to me, the first-half performance was fantastic."

Aisling Millar and Molly Woulahan hit Brídíní Óga's third-quarter goals but but Kerr insisted that the first-half display was just as crucial.

"It was great to dig in the way they did, with no scoring reward. And that's difficult to do, to keep at it, keep giving your all and not reaping the benefits.

"Obviously when it came to the second half, you realise the significance of that first-half performance.

"At half-time, I said, 'If we get a goal in the first 10 minutes, we're going to win this game' and we got the goal.

Rodney Kerr guided Brídíní Óga to their All-Ireland Junior Club camogie title

"Games are all psychology-based. If you can get a goal and get on the front foot in a game like that, while that breeze is going against the opposition, it's very difficult for them to think how they're going to get back into it.

"So when we went six points up, in a game like that… if that's in July, a six-point lead isn't a big lead but in these championships at junior level in winter matches where scores are hard to come by, six points is a massive lead."

Kerr spoke of what the triumph meant to the 106-year-old county Antrim club.

"To see men of 80-odd years of age when you're coming off the pitch, with tears in their eyes, that says it all. It's very emotional.

"An All-Ireland club, it's not like winning one for the county. It's your club. It means more.

"Laoise McKenna is playing Division One camogie with the Antrim seniors. She's a good player and been around the block with schools, universities and county. When we beat Adare (in the semi-final), she said it was the best game she'd ever played in.

"She said coming off after playing for the county was great and everyone is enjoying it, but with the club, everybody knows everybody and it meant so much to her. To hear that summed it up.

"So it meant a lot and it meant a lot to me as a manager. We're over the moon."