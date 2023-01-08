Tiarnan Flanagan's goal immediately after half-time was the game's crucial score

Ulster champions Glen set up an All-Ireland Club Football Final against Kilmacud Crokes as they edged out Moycullen 1-11 to 0-12 at Croke Park.

Glen dominated early on as they led 0-4 to 0-0 but the Galway side fought back to trail 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time.

Tiarnan Flanagan's goal straight after half-time was the crucial score as it moved the Derry club five ahead.

Moycullen cut Glen's lead to only two by the 53rd minute but couldn't get any closer in the closing stages.

An inspirational score by Glen centre half-back Michael Warnock as he ran some 40 yards before fisting over was followed by another from corner-back Cathal Mulholland in the final seconds of normal time.

Moycullen's Antrim man Owen Gallagher notched the last score two minutes into added time but despite further pressure from the Connacht champions, Glen remained resolute to set up a decider in two weeks against last year's beaten finalists who defeated Kerry side Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-14 to 0-14 in Sunday's opening semi-final at GAA headquarters.

Glen's victory was founded on defensive excellence for the most part although they did have a few anxious moments in the closing stages as attempted short kickouts almost came unstuck.

After losing the tactical battle early as both sides pulled men behind the ball, Moycullen's change of game plan to press up on the Glen kickout yielded better dividends but Flanagan's goal ultimately proved the difference between the teams.

The opening quarter formed a regular pattern as Moycullen were turned over when they did approach the scoring zone with Glen's runners finding it much easier to make incisions when they attacked.

On a couple of occasions, Conor Glass produced the vital turnovers, demonstrating his worth to Glen even though he wasn't getting on the ball to his normal extent.

Glen led 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time in the second semi-final at Croke Park

Two Danny Tallon points were split by a score by impressive midfielder Emmett Bradley as Glen led 0-3 to 0-0 after nine minutes and the excellent Ethan Doherty then produced an offensive dart before pointing from 30 metres.

Moycullen's main free-taker Dessie Conneely finally opened his side's account from a placed ball in the 18th minute and there was suddenly only two between the teams seconds later when the same man slotted another free.

With Moycullen's pressing up on the Glen kickout proving effective, highly-rated midfielder Peter Cooke pointed for long range on 23 minutes to leave the minimum between the sides but the Ulster champions quickly regained their composure as Doherty and Bradley swung over superb efforts from play before another Conneely free left two in it at half-time.

After struggling early on, Moycullen's mood must have been positive at the interval but they suffered a huge blow with seconds of the restart as Glen half-back Eunan Mulholland charged into the Galway side's square, saw his shot saved by keeper Andrew Power, only for Flanagan, who had a heart procedure some six weeks ago, to hammer the rebound to the net.

Moycullen saw two points immediately cancelled out by Bradley and Tallon, as Glen remained five ahead after 38 minutes.

Indeed, Tallon's point could and possibly should have been more as he blasted over from close range after looking for an unmarked team-mate instead of charging directly for goal when the space opened up for him.

Conneely misses crucial free

Perhaps boosted by the let-off, Moycullen were only a kick of the ball in arrears by the 44th minute after another Conneely free was followed by a score by the increasingly influential Cooke.

But after being held scoreless for nearly three quarters of the contest, Glass looped over a superb point to keep put four between the sides once more.

Glen's previous defensive excellence then deserted them as keeper Conlann Bradley conceded a free as he was bottled up before Tallon's foul gifted another free to Conneely.

But them came a crucial moment as Conneely, uncharacteristically missed another glorious placed-chance in the 54th minute which was punished by Warnock's point moments later.

Conneely's eighth point left two between the sides with two minutes of normal time left but Glen refused to relent and Conor Carville set up his fellow corner-back Mulholland to fire over their final point, as they held on despite Gallagher's closing Moycullen point, and further late pressure from the Connacht champions.

Glen's victory will mean a big day for Ulster GAA on 22 January with Dunloy also featuring in the All-Ireland Club Hurling Final against Ballyhale Shamrocks at Croke Park.