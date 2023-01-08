Tiarnan Flannagan (left) fired the rebound to the net for Glen's goal after Eunan Mulholland's initial shot had been blocked

Malachy O'Rourke said Tiarnan Flannagan hitting Glen's vital goal as they edged out Moycullen in the All-Ireland Club Football semi-final was "great reward" following the half-back's heart scare.

Flannagan's goal just after half-time helped the Derry club secure a tense 1-11 to 0-12 win at Croke Park.

The Glen player underwent a heart procedure last month less than a fortnight before the Ulster Final.

"I'm really delighted for him," O'Rourke told BBC Sport NI.

"Tiarnan had the heart scare last year. Every time he was going out - and he didn't really say this to me until after the county final - and every time he trained it was in the back of his mind that something could go wrong but he kept training and playing away.

"He probably has got a wee bit of peace of mind since the last procedure he got done."

Watch: Glen secure first All-Ireland spot with Croke Park win

Flannagan fired to the net after Moycullen keeper Andrew Power had blocked Eunan Mulholland's shot following his charge into the Galway team's large square.

After leading 0-6 to 0-4 following a low-scoring opening half at GAA headquarters, the goal gave Glen what looked to a healthy five-point lead but Moycullen fought back to set up what O'Rourke admitted was a tense conclusion.

"It's a relief as much as anything," added the Fermanagh man after his Glen team's victory.

"We got the goal and we were in a great position. As the half wore on we worked really hard, but they came back to put a fair bit of pressure on us.

"I thought at times maybe the free count was going against us. We were the architects of our own downfall at times in that we got caught in possession and things like that.

"We made it a nervy finish but there were some brilliant blocks towards the end. The boys were really hungry and saw it through and we're just delighted."

Glen's Carville relieved to reach All Ireland final

Glen's closing points came from defenders Michael Warnock and Cathal Mulholland and two was the margin in the end after Moycullen's former Antrim county player Owen Gallagher had hit the final score in injury-time.

"We're encouraging them [the Glen backs] all the time to get up [forward] and not be standing back watching someone else do it. To go for it," added the Glen manager.

"Those were two massive scores Michael Warnock got and then Cathal. Two brilliant scores at vital times. The leadership they showed to want the ball and get into those positions and put it over the bar which is brilliant to see as well."

O'Rourke will hope his players can rise to even greater heights when they take a hungry Kilmacud Crokes side who suffered a heartbreaking last-gasp defeat by Kilcoo after extra-time in last year's decider.

"We know we've a massive task against us but that's for another day," said O'Rourke, who pointed out that six-time All-Ireland winning Dublin star Paul Mannion could be in contention to play in the decider as he nears a return following his long-term injury.

"It's about getting the best performance that we can. If don't get that, we know we're not going to win it."