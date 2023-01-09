Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The 2016 Footballer of the Year's all-action style made him one of the greats of modern day gaelic footballer

Five-time All-Star Lee Keegan has announced his retirement from Mayo football duty at the age of 33.

The Westport man played 140 times for Mayo after making his debut in 2011 and earned nine All-Star nominations.

The 2016 Football of the Year won All-Stars in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2021 and played in six All-Ireland Final defeats for his county.

"I have enjoyed every minute of my time with Mayo. We had great days and some memorable victories," said Keegan.

"For me, it was always about wearing that Mayo jersey with pride every single day, and I was honoured to play alongside players who were of the same mind, and under managers who drove high standards on and off the pitch.

"But all good things must come to an end. The reality is that I have had to rely on a lot of people - most notably my wife Aoife - to give me the time and space to pursue my dream.

"Now that we have two young children, Lile and Rhea, I am keenly aware that I am no longer able to commit to inter-county football in the way I did over the past eleven years."

New Mayo manager Kevin McStay, who had hoped to convince Keegan to remain on with the squad, described him as "indestructible and defiant".

"On the biggest days, he walked tall and proud. Lee embodied the resilience of Mayo. The example he set will continue to inspire Mayo for many years to come," added McStay.

Mayo county chairman Seamus Tuohy hailed Keegan for his "outstanding commitment and service".

Keegan helped Mayo win seven Connacht titles and the National League in 2019 and his career included making four appearances of Ireland in the International Rules Series against Australia.

His final game for Mayo was the All-Ireland quarter-finals defeat by Kerry last June.