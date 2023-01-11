Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Derry equalised with the last kick of the game to progress to the semi-finals

Tyrone and Derry have progressed to the Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals after drawing their final Section B match.

The Red Hands led 0-10 to 0-9 but Lachlan Murray levelled with the final kick of the game to send Derry though as best runners-up at Owenbeg.

Cavan beat Armagh 1-14 to 0-9 to qualify as Section C winners.

Monaghan defeated Donegal by 0-15 to 2-7 but failed to progress as Down had already qualified after winning their two Section A matches.

Tyrone will face Cavan in the first semi-final on Saturday at Breffni Park while Derry will take on Down in the last four on Sunday at Pairc Esler.

There was late drama in Section B as Ulster champions Derry required a last-gasp point by Murray to reach the semi-finals.

Cathal McShane kicked three points as Tyrone led 0-7 to 0-3 at half-time and the Red Hands extended their lead to six early in the second half.

However, Derry rallied and chipped into Tyrone's lead and Brendan Rogers brought the margin down to one in the final minute of normal time before Murray's last-gasp intervention to rescue a draw.

Tyrone progress as group winners thanks to their superior points difference but Derry scraped through as best runners-up on three points.

Cavan through but holders Monaghan out

An early goal once again helped propel Cavan to a 1-14 to 1-09 victory over Armagh at Breffni Park.

Following Sunday's win against Antrim Mickey Graham's side took control with Ryan O'Neill netting inside eight minutes.

Rory Grugan kicked three frees as the Orchard County fashioned a response and went in level at 1-06 to 0-09 at the break.

Kieran McGeeney made 11 changes to the visitors line-up and Cavan seized the initiative scoring nine points without reply.

Oisin Conaty finally ended Armagh's scoring drought landing a major on 64 minutes but it was the home side who prevailed to top Section C.

Oisin Conaty scored for Armagh but the Orchard County fell short against Cavan

However, it was bad news for holders Monaghan, who but in an impressive performance to beat Donegal but they failed to progress in second place behind already-qualified Down.

In Paddy Carr's first home match as Donegal manager, the hosts trailed 1-4 to 0-9 at half-time despite Joel Bradley Walsh's goal in the opening minute.

Luke McGlynn netted a penalty midway through the second half to bring Donegal level at 11 points apiece, but Michael Bannigan-inspired Monaghan to a late two-point victory.