Stewartstown attempted to double, triple and even quadruple mark David Clifford at Croke Park but the Kerry star proved impossible to contain

Kerry star David Clifford hit 11 points in Fossa's 0-19 to 1-13 All-Ireland Junior Final triumph over Stewartstown Harps but was among six red cards after a chaotic finish at Croke Park.

Gareth Devlin's goal helped the Tyrone side lead 1-7 to 0-7 at half-time.

But Darren Devlin became the first of four Harps players to be sent off as a Clifford-inspired Fossa took control.

The game got out of hand in the closing minutes after Harps sub Anton Coyle's awful elbow on Paudie Clifford.

His red card was followed by team-mates Kyran Robinson and Gareth Devlin, who had hit 1-5, also receiving their marching orders while Clifford and his brother Paudie, the Fossa captain, were then dismissed in injury-time.

Apparently frustrated by some of the treatment meted out to him by the Stewartstown defence, Clifford was sent off as his charge into one of the Harps players resulted in a second yellow card while the Fossa skipper was seemingly adjudged to have been involved in one of the ugly skirmishes which broke out in the closing moments of the contest.

During his speech after accepting the trophy, the Fossa captain breached the normal protocols by insisting that his sending off had been "completely the wrong decision", although he later did pay tribute to Stewartstown's efforts in his post-match words.

The early stages was a scoring duel between Clifford and Harps full-forward Devlin as they notched the opening five points of the contest before Macauley Quinn's 13th-minute point edged the Tyrone side into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead.

The sight of up to four Harps players surrounding Clifford was not unusual in the opening period and the tactic paid off to an extent with the Tyrone side also looking dangerous themselves in attack.

After Fossa had levelled at 0-5 to 0-5, Harps were suddenly three ahead in the 24th minute after Devlin palmed to the net from close range after Fossa had been unable to deal with a high ball from Dylan McElhatton and the margin remained three at the interval - 1-7 to 0-7.

However, Fossa were ahead within seven minutes of the restart, after a scoring sequence of four unanswered points which included a stunning levelling score from Clifford.

Darren Devlin's red card then was a massive blow for Stewartstown as Emmett O'Shea appeared to make the most of the full-back's raised hand to his face, which while unnecessary, didn't appear to engender a lot of force.

Cian O'Shea's 52nd-minute black card then reduced both teams to 14 men and sensing a lifeline, Stewartstown cut the margin back to one after points from Stephen Talbot and Gareth Devlin.

But while they were still only one behind with two minutes of normal time remaining following another Devlin point, two more Clifford points helped Fossa stretch their advantage to three before the unsavoury late scenes unfolded.