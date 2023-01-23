Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Monaghan host Armagh in the first National Football League stream on the BBC iPlayer this year

The all-Ulster Division One football clash between Monaghan and Armagh is the first of eight National League games live on the BBC iPlayer in 2023.

Monaghan host the Orchard County at Castleblayney on 28 January in the first Division One game of the season.

The second match sees the Antrim hurlers welcoming Division One B rivals Kilkenny to Belfast on 4 February.

Two of reigning Ulster champions Derry's Division Two football matches will be broadcast.

They are the Oak Leafers' trip to Kildare on 26 February and home match against Clare in the final round of fixtures on 19 March.

There are three hurling matches in total with Antrim v Kilkenny followed by Down's trip to Kildare in Division Two A on 12 February and Antrim v Laois on 12 March.

The other two football matches come from Division Three with Fermanagh hosting Down on 19 February and the Mourne County's trip to Cavan on 5 March.

2023 National League fixtures live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (times GMT)

Saturday 28 January - Monaghan v Armagh (Division One football) 18:30

Saturday 4 February - Antrim v Kilkenny (Division One B hurling) 14:00

Sunday 12 February - Kildare v Down (Division Two A hurling) 14:00

Sunday 19 February - Fermanagh v Down (Division Three football) 13:00

Sunday 26 February - Kildare v Derry (Division Two football) 14:00

Sunday 5 March - Cavan v Down (Division Three football) 13:00

Sunday 12 March - Antrim v Laois (Division One B hurling) 13:00

Sunday 19 March - Derry v Clare (Division Two football) 13:00