Malachy O'Rourke addresses his Glen players after their All-Ireland semi-final win over Moycullen

All-Ireland SFC Club final - Glen v Kilmacud Crokes Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Sunday, 22 January Throw-in: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Foyle, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website; live text commentary with match highlights

Glen manager Malachy O'Rourke says victory in Sunday's All-Ireland club football final would be "a massive thing for an area steeped in the GAA".

The Ulster champions take on Kilmacud Crokes in the Croke Park decider, having already seen off champions Kilcoo in their provincial final.

"It would mean a lot to the people, the club is at the heart of the community," said O'Rourke of the Maghera area.

"I've no doubt we're good enough to win it. That's what we are striving for."

Glen secured their first Derry title in 2021 and retained the John McLaughlin Cup last year, before going to on to achieve Ulster success.

"When you are having some success and involved in training you're not that aware of what's going on outside, that's for the supporters and the club," added O'Rourke.

"When you're with a group and they're pushing hard to achieve things it's a great place to be.

"It's great for those who have put in so much over the years and have brought the players to where they are.

"I know the potential of the team is really good but you still have to go down and play at our best possible level. If we do that we're in with a great shout."

The former Monaghan boss, who led the Farney county to two Ulster championship triumphs, emphasises the influence of Derry duo Ethan Doherty and Conor Glass, who helped the Oak Leafers to a first Ulster crown in 24 years last summer.

"Ethan is a young lad who lives for football and lets his football do the talking.

"He is very committed, never misses training and you can see how much it means to him. He has so much power, so much pace and he has his whole career ahead of him.

"If he keeps at it and avoids any serious injury there is no telling what he can achieve.

"Conor is the ultimate team player. He's an exceptional player and at a brilliant age - so keen to improve his skills, we are lucky to have him.

"Kilmacud will be carrying serious hurt from last year and they have all the experience at this level - they have played numerous games at Croke Park- whereas it's fairly new to us.

"They've also added Shane Walsh, one of the best forwards in Ireland, who they didn't have last year.

"He is phenomenal, when you see what he did in the All-Ireland final [in Galway's defeat by Kerry], he'll be hard to tie down."

Danny Tallon in action against Conor Corcoran during Glen's All-Ireland semi-final win at Croke Park

'We're still pinching ourselves'

Glen player Danny Tallon believes their Dublin opponents go into Sunday's showpiece as "massive favourites" as they attempt to make up for their agonising extra-time defeat by Kilcoo in last year's final after looking to be in control for much of the contest.

"We're still pinching ourselves a bit but we are going to enjoy it and are concentrating on putting our best foot forward and getting things right on the day. If we can do that I can't see us being too far away," said Tallon.

"There is some buzz about the town so hopefully now we can go on and do the job."

After notching the goal which helped Glen see off neighbours Slaughtneil to win his club's first Derry title in 2021, Tallon's scores have again been crucial in the Watty Grahams' route to the All-Ireland decider.

He notched Glen's match-clinching penalty in their Ulster semi-final win over Cargin before contributing five points against Kilcoo and a further three in the 1-11 to 0-12 victory over Moycullen two weeks ago.