Derry claim McKenna Cup final victory over Tyrone

Ulster champions Derry began the new season with another trophy thanks to a 3-11 to 1-5 win over Tyrone in the Dr McKenna Cup final in Armagh.

Having seen a six-point interval lead wiped out by Tyrone, Derry scored three goals as they set about winning the game for a second time.

A Shane McGuigan penalty was followed by goals from Oisin McWilliams and Niall O'Donnell.

Darren McCurry netted for Tyrone, who faded in the final quarter.

The Red Hands drew level at 1-4 to 0-7 just 12 minutes into the second half to really challenge Derry for the first time.

But Rory Gallagher's side had the answers with Paul Cassidy's point in the 51st minute giving them the settling score they needed, and their first of the second period.

Derry never looked back and poured forward with an unanswered 2-3 in the last 13 minutes to win the Dr McKenna Cup for a 12th time.

The Oak Leaf side will now focus on their Division Two opener on 28 January at home to Limerick with Tyrone starting their Division One campaign away to Roscommon the following day.

More to follow....