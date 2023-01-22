Kilmacud extra man 'shouldn't have happened' - O'Rourke

Glen manager Malachy O'Rourke believes Kilmacud did have 16 players on the field of play for the final moments of Sunday's All-Ireland Club Football Final won narrowly by the Dublin side.

Video suggests 16 Kilmacud players were packed into their own 20-metre line as they defended a last-ditch Glen 45.

And 17 Kilmacud players appear to be on the pitch when the 45 is kicked as Dara Mullin slowly walks to the dugout area.

"It shouldn't have happened," O'Rourke told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"I can't obviously be sure on this but we felt for the last 45 when everybody was packed into the goalmouth that they had 16 players on the field and it was sort of brushed aside a wee bit."

Asked whether Glen might consider launching some sort of appeal, O'Rourke said that he couldn't "speak for the club" but as far he was concerned, his side "lost the game".

"We felt that we should have got the last 45 again. That would have been the very least that we would have been looking.

"I was asked inside [during the post-match new conference] if the club will be putting in an appeal or anything like that.

"I can't speak for the club but at this juncture I just feel we lost the game and that's the way it will be."

Asked if he had any concerns about the conclusion to the game, Kilmacud manager Robbie Brennan replied: "No".

Brennan pointed out that Crokes full-forward Dara Mullin was "killing the clock" as he walked slowly off the pitch following his substitution with the Dublin side leading 1-11 to 1-9 with seconds to go. However, Mullin appears to be the 17th Kilmacud player on the pitch at that stage.

"I think Dara was coming off. He was just taking his time to be honest with you."

The Kilmacud manager added that a linesman had noted that Mullin wasn't yet off the field as Danny Tallon took the 45.

"He said 'he's not off yet so wait, wait, wait'. That's all we are aware of at the minute."