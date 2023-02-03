Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim's Keelan Molloy scoring a goal in the Division One relegation play-off win over Offaly last year

Allianz Hurling League Division One, Group B: Antrim v Kilkenny Venue: Corrigan Park, Belfast Date: Saturday, 4 February Throw-in: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer

Antrim boss Darren Gleeson says there is confidence in the squad as they prepare to start their Allianz Hurling League campaign against Kilkenny.

The Saffrons, boosted by the return of Dunloy players after the All-Ireland club final, face a tough Division One opener on Saturday at Corrigan Park.

"I'm excited - Kilkenny coming to play us in Belfast is the kind of game we've wanted for years," said Gleeson.

"I notice a confidence in our group and everyone's mad for action."

Antrim finished bottom in a Division One group topped by Kilkenny last year but retained their top-flight status by beating Offaly 2-24 to 2-17 in a relegation play-off in Navan.

Kilkenny have a new manager in charge for their league challenge this year with Derek Lyng taking over after legendary boss Brian Cody ended his 24-year reign in charge.

"Any time we go anywhere we bring our own way of playing, our own level of commitment and workrate that we bring 90% of the time - if we bring that at the weekend we'll get a really strong performance," added Gleeson.

"It's been a difficult pre-season, being without a big section section of our squad with a lot of young guys exposed to a couple of high-end matches. They've done really well so that's been a plus over a difficult winter.

Former player and U20 boss Derek Lyng was named as the new Kilkenny manager last August

"Derek is going to put his stamp on it after Brian being there so long. I've been to a couple of their pre-season games and they're trying to do different things through the lines.

"They're going to keep the values of hard work and still the sole goal or purpose of any Kilkenny team is to be hard to beat."

Gleeson said the county's injury list is "long" but there was some good news. Conor Johnston could be available again after a hand injury while Donal Nugent is making "great progress" following an ankle problem.

The match will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website - Gleeson believes it provides a great opportunity to promote hurling.

"We're trying to be the flagship team, both for Antrim and Ulster hurling. We want to widen the profile of our players, our clubs and everyone involved with it," he said.

"We should be easily filling out Corrigan Park at the weekend with a strong hurling county like Antrim.

"I'm delighted the BBC is covering it and I see it has a couple of other games during the league. That's what we need, promotion of the game and developing the Antrim brand, which can only be good for everybody."