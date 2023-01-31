Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kilmacud (in purple) had 16 players defending their goal in the dying seconds at Croke Park

The GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) has ordered an All-Ireland Club Football Final replay between Glen and Kilmacud Crokes.

Kilmacud Crokes beat Glen 1-11 to 1-9 but the Dublin club had 16 players in their defence during the last play.

Derry club Glen last week lodged an objection with Kilmacud subsequently submitting a counter-objection.

The CCCC has now ordered for the final to be replayed after meeting on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Kilmacud have three days to appeal the CCCC's decision to the GAA's Central Hearings Committee (CHC).

If either club are unhappy with the CHC's decision, they can further pursue the matter with a final appeal to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

The penalties for breaching the relevant Rule 6.44 had included the awarding of the game to the opposing team, for the game to be replayed, or a fine.

With Glen chasing a match-winning goal in the dying seconds in the Croke Park final on 22 January, Kilmacud made two substitutions but video showed Dara Mullin - one of the players substituted off - defending his goalline as Glen prepared to take a 45.

Kilmacud extra man 'shouldn't have happened' - O'Rourke

And 17 Kilmacud players appeared on the pitch during the last play as Paul Mannion slowly walked towards the dugout area after being substituted.

After the match, Glen boss Malachy O'Rourke said Kilmacud having extra players on the field "shouldn't have happened" but seemed to suggest the Ulster champions would not be seeking a replay.

However, Glen acted after being told by the GAA that it would not investigate the controversial conclusion to the game unless the Derry club lodged an objection, leading to Kilmacud's counter-objection.

On Saturday, Derry boss Rory Gallagher praised the mental strength of Glen duo Conor Glass and Ethan Doherty after they played in the county's Division Two win over Limerick despite uncertainty over the club final.

"Nobody expected the outcome or what's been spoken about since," he said.

"We have well defined breaks, well established breaks, for the boys and we hadn't even have a discussion about it [whether they'd play or not] in the last few weeks.

"They have great mental strength. I know their mentality and they love playing football for Glen and for Derry. Conor was outstanding given he hasn't even trained with us.

"We all expected Glen to be finished last week but the boys are available for Derry now and that's it."