Conor O'Donnell will hope to produce another big display for Donegal against Tyrone after impressing against Kerry last weekend

After a lively start to the 2023 Allianz Football League, the action is likely to be just as frantic in round two this weekend with a couple of Ulster derbies part of the mix.

Much to Jack O'Connor's chagrin, Donegal started their Division One campaign with a surprise comeback win over All-Ireland champions Kerry in Ballybofey and will head to Omagh on Sunday to face a Tyrone side that seemed to be taking control in their opening in Roscommon before shipping three goals as they crashed to a five-point defeat.

It was the second time in eight days that Niall Morgan had conceded three goals and after Tyrone's rather abject defence of their All-Ireland title in 2022, there may already be a little disquiet in the county.

Heading into last weekend, there was a palpable sense of gloom within Donegal about the prospects of a rejuvenation in their fortunes following the retirement of talisman Michael Murphy and with so many regulars currently ruled out by injury.

The delay in appointing a new boss after Declan Bonner's departure suggested all was not well but suddenly one result under enthusiastic new manager Paddy Carr has reignited a bit of belief in the Hills.

Donegal's stirring fightback was encapsulated by Caolan McColgan's display in an attacking wing-back role as he notched three crucial points - granted one of which was disputedly bitterly by Jack O'Connor - with another Inishowen man Conor O'Donnell also among the stars in an energetic home display.

After being subdued for much of the contest, new Donegal skipper Patrick McBrearty finally broke out of the Kingdom shackles to kick a stunning winning point in injury-time and Paddy Carr will surely hope the Kilcar man can get more on the ball this weekend.

Following their gutsy 1-14 to 1-12 win in Castleblayney, Armagh, like Donegal, have the opportunity to go a long way towards preserving their prized Division One status by beating Mayo at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

When the sides met last February, Mayo edged a 0-15 to 1-10 victory in Roscommon and under new boss Kevin McStay, go into Sunday's game also unbeaten after a gutsy 1-11 to 2-8 draw with last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway in Castlebar.

Monaghan, meanwhile, look to be facing a very difficult test against a still smarting Kerry side in Killarney, even though the Kingdom are still likely to be without 10 of their All-Ireland Final starters including David Clifford and Seanie O'Shea.

Kerry looked totally in control after 25 minutes at MacCumhaill Park as new full-forward Darragh Roche was starring.

Jack O'Connor will be demanding a 70-minute plus performance at Fitzgerald Stadium and despite O'Shea's expected continued absence, a much better return from placed balls after the Kingdom failed to slot a single free last weekend.

Monaghan started without Conor McManus and the Hughes brothers Darren and Kieran last weekend and look likely to be minus Jack McCarron in Killarney after he hobbled off in Castleblayney because of a hamstring injury.

Ethan Doherty (right) and Glen team-mate Conor Glass lined out for Derry in the opening Division Two win over Limerick despite their involvement in the All-Ireland Club Final six days earlier

Derry take on Harte's Louth in Division Two

Ulster champions Derry got their Division Two campaign off to a highly satisfactory start as they outclassed Limerick 0-16 to 0-4 at Owenbeg with Shane McGuigan firing 0-9 and Conor Glass and Ethan Doherty both lining out despite Glen's continuing All-Ireland Club Final machinations.

The Oak Leafers will surely have a tougher test against Mickey Harte's Louth in Ardee, even though the Wee County conceded four injury-time points to lose 0-13 to 1-9 against Clare in Ennis.

However after their exploits last summer and encouraging Dr McKenna Cup, Derry have a look of a team determined not to be in Division Two come this time next year.

After Sunday's game, Derry face a pivotal three games in as many weeks from 18 February when they host Meath, travel to face Kildare in a BBC live streamed game before welcoming Dublin to Celtic Park, so realistically they need to come away from Louth with both points.

Rejuvenated Down face Antrim in Division Three

We mentioned Ulster derbies above and the opening instalment of that will be rejuvenated Down's Division Three contest against Antrim in Newry on Saturday evening.

After their annus horribilis in James McCartan's short-lived second stint in charge last year, Down already look a very different animal under Conor Laverty with more players from his own Kilcoo club on board and the team demonstrating steely resolve - as evidenced by the opening 2-11 to 1-11 win in Tipperary after playing the final half hour with only 14 men following Niall McPartland's red card.

Contrary to some weekend reports, Jim McGuinness is not going to be part of Down's set-up this year but Laverty's side are demonstrating that they will prove difficult to beat in 2023 and a victory over the Saffrons would already put the Mournemen in a strong position to produce a promotion push.

Pat Havern hit 1-4 last weekend and will surely fancy his chances of inflicting more pain on the Saffrons who, under new boss Andy McEntee, suffered a disappointing opening 2-12 to 0-12 defeat by Offaly at Corrigan Park.

Antrim's woeful first half left them seven down at the break and they will need to get out of the traps much quicker on Saturday evening against what it likely to be a hungry home side.

Ulster's other Division Three hopefuls Fermanagh and Cavan both earned encouraging opening wins and like Down, have the opportunity this weekend to build real momentum even though we're only in the opening days of February.

The full-forward line of Darragh McGurn, Ultan Kelm and Sean Quigley finished with 0-10 between them as Fermanagh defeated Longford 0-15 to 0-8 at Ederney and they will face an ever better barometer of where they are at when they take on Antrim's conquerors Offaly in Tullamore.

Cavan had to battle hard to overcome Westmeath 0-12 to 1-6 in Mullingar and they face the other shock provincial championship winners from November 2020 when they meet Tipperary at Kingspan Breffni.