Tyrone's Cathal McShane in action against Brendan McCole and Mark Curran

Supporters' emotions may swing between anxiety and delight on a weekly basis, but it's the job of managers to keep things on an even keel and Brian Dooher applied a sense of perspective to Tyrone's first league win of the season.

After conceding three goals against Derry in the pre-season Dr McKenna Cup final, and another three in the Division One opener away to Roscommon, fans were already worrying about what lay in store for the Red Hands in 2023.

Sunday's resounding 0-16 to 0-8 win over Donegal in Healy Park was the result and the performance the management team were looking for but joint manager Dooher says it's about staying balanced.

"Everybody has an opinion," he says.

"We are by no means the finished article, but every day we lose we're not bad and every day we win we're not great.

"Somewhere in between is the reality and it's about putting a bit of perspective on things.

"Surely people get carried away with themselves and everyone wants a story, because that's what people thrive on.

"We can't control what people say or do, we can only control what goes on out there and however people interpret that is entirely up to themselves.

"It's a game of football - take the learnings out of it and try to implement it the next day because that's what we're about, trying to improve on our deficiencies each week.

"Everybody sees the scoreline at the end and that is what matters, but we're looking for performances and for people to give honest effort.

"Once you get that, well that's as good as you can ask for."

After winning the All-Ireland in 2021, Tyrone had a year to forget in 2022.

Many of the players who excelled in the somewhat surprising wins over Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final and to a lesser extent Mayo in the final, under-performed in a big way during their title defence.

The alarm bells that rang after they faded so badly against Derry, and then displayed poor game management against Roscommon, should be more muted now with two league points on the board.

Donegal, it should be remembered, are a young team in transition and despite their shock win over All-Ireland champions Kerry in round one, they will need the likes of the injured Ryan McHugh among others back to bolster their season.

But there is no reason not to think Tyrone can indeed challenge Ulster rivals Derry and Armagh, who were the provinces strongest forces last year, for the big prizes.

"Winning a game like this is a boost for everybody and it's a boost for confidence," Dooher admitted.

"It gives players confidence to push on and believe in what they're doing.

"If you want to be realistic, that wasn't a full Donegal team out there, but our boys were sent out to do a job.

"They didn't do everything right, but they did more right than they got wrong."

Donegal's Martin O'Reilly is tackled by Peter Harte of Tyrone

If Tyrone's response to an opening round league defeat was impressive, Donegal were unable to back up their terrific win over Kerry.

It left new boss Paddy Carr scratching his head.

"We thought the mindset was right going into the game but we knew Tyrone were somewhat under pressure to get points on the board as well.

"We didn't make it as difficult for them as we should have.

"We're well aware of the task that's ahead of us, we know the challenges.

"Donegal is a proud GAA county. We have no option but to kick back and I've no doubt there will be a kickback from this."