Aisling Gilsenan was the match-winner for Cavan in Sunday's game at Knockbride

Armagh top the Division Two table after beating Monaghan 1-13 to 1-3 to make it two wins from their opening two Ladies National Football League matches.

Alex Clarke's lobbed goal in the first half put a dominant Orchard side on their way to victory at Middleton.

Aisling Gilsenan scored a late winner for Cavan, her free clinching a 2-8 to 3-4 win against Westmeath.

Also in Division Two, Tyrone were pipped 3-8 to 3-7 by Laois in a Crettyard thriller.

Down chalked up their first Division Three win after edging out Wexford 1-4 to 0-8 on Sunday.

Antrim prevailed in the all-Ulster encounter against Fermanagh in Division 4A thanks to a 1-13 to 1-6 victory at Davitt Park.

Waterford held off Mayo to secure a 2-9 to 0-13 success in Sunday's only Division One game in Dungarvan.

Lauren McGregor scored both goals for the Déise and despite a late Mayo revival, with Lisa Cafferky outstanding up the final stretch, Waterford had the experience in their ranks to avoid another comeback.