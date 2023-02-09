Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Karl Lacey resigned from his role as head of the Donegal Academy last week, citing a lack of support from the county's GAA board

Coaches and other staff involved with the Donegal GAA Academy have stepped down following the resigning of the organisation's head Karl Lacey.

Donegal's 2012 All-Ireland winner Lacey left his academy role last week, citing a lack of support from the county board for his decision.

On Thursday it emerged that coaches plus performance and logistics support staff have also departed.

The academy staff made public their "full support" for Lacey in a letter.

"We regret to inform you that the coaches, performance support and logistics support involved in the Donegal Academy are stepping down from their duties with immediate effect," said a letter addressed to the Donegal county board, which has now been made public.

The statement added that the county's under-20 and under-17 football managers Leo McLoone and Luke Barrett would remain in their roles for this season because "the integrity of our competitions must be preserved".

"We would all like express our full support for the head of academy development and are extremely disappointed in how he was treated in his role," added the letter.

"Our deepest regret lies with the approximately 350 young Donegal players which are currently at standstill, who we coached and bonded with over the past 18 months and indeed their parents/guardians who were equally as committed.

"However, the coaches, performance support and logistics support feel that the development vision and pathway for Donegal is not aligned with or supported by the leadership within the county. As a group, we have lost all confidence in governance of Donegal GAA."

Lacey, who was named footballer of the year in 2012 after helping his county land the All-Ireland title, was appointed as the head of the Donegal Academy in late 2021 after stepping down from his role in the county's senior management team led by then boss Declan Bonner.

The Donegal Academy develops players from under-14 and upwards.

The Donegal county board has not commented on Lacey's departure or the subsequent resignations of the other academy staff members.