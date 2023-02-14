Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Armagh footballer Aidan Nugent criticised the delay in expenses being paid

Some inter-county players have not been paid expenses for the 2023 season due to an issue with the GAA's system.

Squads have been back training since 24 November but the GAA's web expenses system was not opened until 31 January.

The system was also not operational to make sterling payments to counties outside the eurozone.

In an update sent to county squad player reps on Monday, the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) said the GAA would resolve the matter on Tuesday.

The GPA's note also outlined that over 40 squad lists have been uploaded and are able to claim expenses, but 26 lists are yet to be submitted, preventing players from making claims.

The GPA also recommended that player reps from squads in the eurozone 'review this with your county secretary or treasurer to ensure squad list has been submitted as a matter of urgency'.

On Monday, Armagh footballer Aidan Nugent criticised the delay on social media.

"Inter County training officially allowed back on 24th November and players haven't received 1 penny of expenses up to this point," tweeted Nugent.

"Players (especially student athletes with no other income) are out a lot of money in the middle of a cost of living crisis."

"There's not enough being said about it. Players generate massive amounts of money each year for the GAA, the least we're (sic) owed is the expenses that we get promised, paid on time."

Last year, the GAA and GPA resolved an expenses dispute that led to inter-county players boycotting match-day media duties and other GAA-organised events.