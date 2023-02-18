Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Brendan Rogers was outstanding in midfield for Derry against Meath

Derry cemented their status as hot Division Two promotion favourites by demolishing Meath in Owenbeg.

The Ulster champions made a mockery of the pre-match predictions that a tight game was in store with an impressive display in tricky and wet conditions.

Goals at the start and end of the first half by Ethan Doherty and Niall Toner put Derry 2-7 to 0-3 ahead at half time and it was all one-way traffic.

Thomas O'Reilly pulled a goal back for the outclassed Royals after the break.

More to follow.