Monaghan defeated Donegal 1-20 to 0-15 at Clones to boost their chances of staying in Division One

Armagh and Tyrone both suffered defeats in Division One of the Allianz Football League as Monaghan beat Donegal to boost their hopes of avoiding the drop.

Galway were worthy 0-16 to 0-13 winners against the Red Hands in Tuam.

Armagh were handed their first defeat of this year's League as Enda Smith's second-half penalty helped leaders Roscommon edge a 1-12 to 0-12 home win.

After a tight first half, Monaghan took control to earn a 1-20 to 0-15 victory over Donegal at Clones.

Following their opening defeats by Armagh and All-Ireland champions Kerry, Monaghan badly needed a victory against Donegal and they got it as they wore down Paddy Carr's side who were without skipper Patrick McBrearty.

A nip-and-tuck encounter meant the sides were never more than a point apart until the 45th minute when Donegal moved into a 0-11 to 0-9 lead after a Michael Langan score.

But six scores without reply put the home team in control as Stephen O'Hanlon and Jack McCarron were especially prominent in the Farney forward line.

Minus McBrearty, the visitors couldn't conjure a meaningful response and Sean Jones' goal in the closing stages sealed the win for Vinny Corey's charges who remain in the second relegation spot despite the victory as Donegal drop to bottom place in Division One on scoring difference.

Donegal led 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time before the game opened up somewhat after half-time as both sides missed goal chances.

O'Hanlon went bearing down on goal at the start of the second half but dragged his shot wide while being impeded by Caolan McColgan, with McCarron knocking over the resulting free.

Then with the teams level at 0-11 each on 49 minutes Jamie Brennan was on the end of a free-flowing move, however his side-footed strike came back off the bar.

Monaghan made use of the let-off hitting four unanswered points to seize control of the contest.

They got all over the Donegal kick-out and while Conor O'Donnell raised two white flags to reduce the deficit the men from the Hills were sentenced to back-to-back defeats when Jones' rifled low into the net.

Galway earned their first victory of the Division One campaign as they held off Tyrone in Tuam

Tierney's 0-6 helps Galway see off Tyrone

At Tuam, Galway secured their first Division One victory of the season despite an injury-time rally from the visitors.

Matthew Tierney starred for last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists, hitting six points in what was a deserved win after a draw and defeat in their opening two league matches of the campaign.

It is now one win and two defeats for the Red Hands, who trailed 0-7 to 0-3 at the interval and 0-16 to 0-9 going into injury-time of the game before giving their hosts a scare by hitting four late points.

With the match level at a point each after 13 minutes, the home side took charge with a Paul Conroy double and points from Peter Cooke and Tierney before Cormac Quinn pulled one back for the visitors just after the half hour.

Darren McCurry landed a stunning point for the Reds Hands from a wide position in first-half injury time before Galway's Jack Glynn completed the first-half scoring as the Tribesmen headed into the interval four points ahead.

Tyrone rallied with three quick points at the start of the second half, including another excellent McCurry strike and a Cathal McShane point from play. Indeed, it was 12 minutes in before Conroy scored Galway's first point of the second half.

McShane brought it back to a one-point game again - 0-9 to 0-8 - when he converted from a mark in the 52nd minute but Tierney inspired his side to another run of unanswered points to put them 0-16 to 0-9 ahead, meaning Tyrone's injury-time flurry was too little too late for the 2021 All-Ireland winners.

Armagh's Barry McCambridge was adjudged to have fouled Ben O'Carroll for Roscommon's crucial penalty which was scored by Enda Smith

Armagh punished for missed goal chances

Armagh also suffered disappointment in the west as man of the match Smith's 50th-minute penalty ultimately proved the difference between the sides.

With Roscommon leading 0-10 to 0-9, referee Conor Lane adjudged that Barry McCambridge had fouled Ben O'Carroll as the Roscommon man bore down on goal and Smith held his nerve to send Ethan Rafferty the wrong way from the spot-kick.

Armagh couldn't get closer than two in arrears during the remaining 26 minutes of action as Davy Burke's men maintained their 100% start to Division One following their opening wins over Tyrone and Galway.

Kieran McGeeney's side looked in a good position as they led 0-6 to 0-3 after 27 minutes following four Jason Duffy points.

Once again, goalkeeper Rafferty was making regular bursts into the middle third of the field although he didn't manage to get on the scoresheet himself.

However, Armagh's lead could have been even greater at that stage with Duffy's fourth point having been a great goal chance as he elected to kick a point with the unmarked Rory Grugan screaming for a pass amid a stretched Roscommon defence following a turnover at the other end of the field.

It wasn't Armagh's only missed goal opportunity in the first half with Tiernan Kelly seemingly certain to net only for Ciaran Lennon to produce the bravest of blocks.

Following the let-off, Roscommon were on terms within two minutes as superb points from Ciaran Lennon and Smith were followed by Ciaran Murtagh's levelling free, which came seconds after Lennon's sensational intervention to deny Kelly.

Two Rian O'Neill points edged Armagh ahead once more but the margin was the minimum by half-time following a super Robbie Dolan score.

After points from the lively O'Carroll and Diarmuid Murtagh put Roscommon ahead after the resumption, Armagh wasted another goal opportunity as O'Neill's attempted pass to unmarked Stefan Campbell was too strong.

Further points at either end from Diarmuid Murtagh and McCambridge left one between the sides Roscommon when Roscommon's crucial penalty arrived.

As Armagh desperately chased the game in the closing stages, Campbell saw another goal chance blocked by Keith Doyle, who was black carded late on for cynically hauling down O'Neill as he charged towards the Roscommon goals.