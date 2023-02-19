Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Donegal manager Paddy Carr says that they hope of McBrearty back in the squad again come championship time

Donegal boss Paddy Carr has revealed that Patrick McBrearty requires surgery on a hamstring tear but has insisted the forward's season is not over.

McBrearty didn't feature as last season's beaten Ulster finalists fell to a 1-20 to 0-15 defeat to Monaghan in Clones on Sunday afternoon.

The loss leaves Carr's side bottom of Division One on score difference with McBrearty's injury an added concern.

"The injury is serious enough and will necessitate surgery," said Carr.

"He is going to be out now for the foreseeable future.

"We're looking at a championship return. His season has not ended, and we have got the best medical advice there now.

"It's a blow. Paddy is a leader. What can you do? Lots of other teams have marquee players out too."

Doubts had been raised over the Kilcar clubman's fitness heading into the weekend after he came off 58 minutes into Donegal's loss to Tyrone a fortnight ago.

The 29-year-old now appears to be in a race against time to be fit for his county's Ulster quarter-final with Down in Pairc Esler on 23 April.

McBrearty kicked a colossal winner in the league opener with Kerry last month, but consecutive defeats leave Donegal up against it in the quest for Division One safety.

With their talisman now looking certain to miss the remainder of the League, the task has been made that bit more difficult.