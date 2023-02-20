Shane McGuigan helped Derry earn a dominant 2-15 to 1-7 win over Meath to maintain their 100% record in Division Two

Oisin McConville believes Derry will maintain their winning run in Division Two in Kildare next Sunday and set up a "mouth-watering" clash with Dublin at Celtic Park six days later.

Derry lead Division Two on scoring difference from the Dubs with both having won their opening three games.

The Oak Leafers outclassed Meath on Saturday with Dublin edging out Cork.

"Derry were just on a different level. I think they'll be on a different level to Kildare as well," said McConville.

"I wouldn't completely discount Kildare but that will make it mouth-watering if both teams go to Celtic Park with full points."

Speaking on the BBC Northern Ireland podcast, The GAA Social's regular Monday perusal of the weekend Allianz Football League action, Wicklow manager McConville added: "Derry know what they want to do. They know how they are going to do it.

"I think Derry and Dublin will go up - even though Dublin haven't been massively impressive.

"Dublin look like a team who are training through the league, very intensely and very heavily. I think by the time the league is finishing up, they'll be in a serious place.

"But Derry could beat Dublin at Celtic Park and it wouldn't be that much of a surprise.

"Derry are working off the same nucleus as last year, with a sprinkling of one or two who have been added played roles off the bench. They just look like a team that's comfortable in their own skin and comfortable in what they are doing."

Despite Derry's continuing progress, McConville, whose own Wicklow side earned their first win in Division Four by beating London on Saturday, says the Oak Leafers will face tougher tests once the championship starts.

Derry open their defence of their Ulster title with a quarter-final against Fermanagh in Enniskillen on 15 April and if they win that, will then face Division One opposition in the shape of either Tyrone or Monaghan in the provincial semi-final two weeks later.

"Come Ulster Championship time, there are teams that will match up with them and make life difficult for them and might have as much as Derry have up front and that's when a team like Derry can come unstuck," added McConville.

"But they don't look like they are going to come unstuck anytime soon."

McConville is mindful of Sean Jones' talents having managed the Monaghan player during his time in charge of Inniskeen

Monaghan still face 'tough road' to avoid drop

Looking back on the weekend's Division One action, McConville says Monaghan still have a "tough road" to avoid relegation despite opening their account with a 1-20 to 0-15 win over Donegal in Clones.

Monaghan's win saw them move off bottom spot with Donegal now occupying the basement position after their late fade-out at St Tiernach's Park and the Farney men still only seventh, behind Tyrone and Kerry on scoring difference, with the bottom four all on two points from three games.

"And as much as that win eases the pressure on Monaghan, they have tough games coming up. Really tough games," added McConville, of Vinny Corey's side, who host leaders Roscommon next weekend, before taking on Galway, Tyrone and Mayo in their concluding three matches.

Sean Jones hit 1-2 for Monaghan in Sunday's game and McConville was impressed by the display of the Inniskeen man, a player he knows plenty about from his time in charge of the Monaghan club.

"He's a great lad. He's the future and if they can keep him fit, he'll make a serious difference to them.

"Donegal looked well off the pace. They have a few plusses. They got Michael Langan back and it looks as though he's going to pick up where he left off and Oisin Gallen and Jamie Brennan, whose starting to get a consistent run in the team.

"He'll get better week on week but they are under pressure now."

McConville impressed by Fermanagh's McGurn

McConville added that Roscommon "just about deserved" their 1-12 to 0-12 win over Armagh, which maintained the Rossies' winning start to Division One, even though the Orchard men missed a number of glorious goal chances.

"I don't think there's any other team that played as many challenges matches (before the league) and unearthed as many players as Roscommon have.

"They were very good against Armagh - particularly in the second half playing against the wind."

With Wicklow winning on Saturday, McConville was able to follow Sunday's League action closely and, like many, was impressed by Darragh McGurn's man-of-the-match display in Fermanagh's last-gasp 2-14 to 3-10 Division Three win over Down in the match streamed live by BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"I couldn't believe how much he's developed physically. That was the first thing when I looked at him yesterday," said McConville of McGurn.

"He's strong, pacey, good in the air and very accurate. He's a massive plus for Fermanagh and Kieran Donnelly."

After trailing 0-10 to 0-4 at half-time, the BBC GAA pundit was impressed with Down's running game in the second half but believes their Achilles heel is a lack of physical strength in the middle of the field.

"They look very athletic, young, fit……the physical stakes around the middle they lost out badly in the first half and even towards the end of the game as well. I thought that's where they were really struggling."