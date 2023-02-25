Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

David Clifford made his first start of this year's League and his four points helped Kerry edge out Armagh in Tralee

Kerry eased their relegation worries in Division One of the Allianz Football League by grafting to a 0-12 to 0-11 win over Armagh in Tralee.

David Clifford hit four points - including three second-half scores which helped the Kingdom fight back to 0-8 to 0-6 down after 45 minutes.

Kerry led 0-3 to 0-1 and 0-4 to 0-2 in the first half but the sides were level at 0-6 to 0-6 at the interval.

Rian O'Neill top-scored with 0-4 for Kieran McGeeney's side.

Kerry's win moves them to four points from four games - one ahead of Armagh, who were suffering a second successive defeat following last weekend's reverse against Division One leaders Roscommon.

Also on Saturday evening, Mayo are facing Tyrone in Castlebar with Donegal playing Galway in Letterkenny on Sunday and Monaghan at home to Roscommon.

