Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim led 0-11 to 0-9 at half-time after playing with the wind but they were already down to 14 men following the 22nd-minute dismissal of skipper Eoghan Campbell

Antrim suffered a third straight Allianz Hurling League Division One B defeat as they were beaten 1-22 to 0-17 by Waterford in Fraher Field.

Assisted by the wind in the first half the Saffrons led 0-11 to 0-9 at half-time despite seeing captain Eoghan Campbell sent off in the 22nd minute.

But a Patrick Curran penalty helped turn the tide in the Deise's favour.

Gerard Walsh missed an Antrim penalty early in stoppage time which - if netted - would have left two in it.

Austin Gleeson made sure of Waterford's victory in the closing stages with three successive scores to leave Antrim still pointless in Division 1B.

After opening defeats against Kilkenny and Dublin, Antrim headed to Dungarvan hoping to ease their relegation worries by taking something from the contest.

Darren Gleeson's Saffrons gained control early on in the game, backed by a gale-force wind.

Conal Cunning top-scored for the Ulster county on the day with 11 points while Curran's scores kept Waterford in touch with their guests when the visitors had the elements in their favour in the first half.

With the Saffrons leading 0-8 to 0-6, Campbell was shown the line by Fergal Horgan, with the referee seemingly running out of patience after one clothes line tackle too many by the vistors..

Antrim still went in two ahead at the break in front but the home side began to flex their muscles as the play resumed.

Saffs keeper Tiernan Smyth was forced into a smart stop but he was unable to keep out Curran's penalty moments later.

Paddy Leavy and Calum Lyons then tagged on points for the Deise to leave the sides level for the fifth time on 51 minutes at 1-12 to 0-15.

Gleeson, Conor Prunty and DJ Foran forged Waterford in front and after Walsh saw his penalty saved by Shaun O'Brien in the closing seconds of normal time, Gleeson split the posts three times more to hand Antrim their third consecutive loss.