Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Derry were completely dominant against a clueless Kildare

Derry moved back to the top of Division Two in the Allianz Football League with a 2-15 to 0-7 victory over a woeful Kildare in Newbridge.

Shane McGuigan maintained his brilliant scoring form by notching 1-7, with Niall Loughlin firing the Oak Leafers' first goal in the opening half.

Loughlin's strike helped Derry lead 1-8 to 0-3 at the break and they remained totally in control.

In Division Three, Cavan stay top after winning 0-21 to 0-14 in Offaly.

Dublin had briefly moved above Rory Gallagher's side in Division Two after beating Clare by only a point at Croke Park on Saturday evening to maintain their 100% record.

However, Derry's victory was much more impressive and they look in fine fettle heading into next weekend's top-two clash with the Dubs at Celtic Park.

Kildare were hoping their narrow win over Clare last weekend would kickstart their league campaign after their opening defeats by Dublin and Cork but they were outclassed by Rory Gallagher's efficient Derry machine at St Conleth's Park.

Niall Loughlin hit Derry's first-half goal in Newbridge

The Lilywhites had plenty of possession in the opening period but proved totally incapable of breaching Derry's packed defence, which forced them to take a series of ambitious and hurried pot shots from distance which in the vast majority of cases went wide.

In contrast, Derry were able to find space at will in the Kildare half after breaking at speed following turnovers.

The Oak Leafers played against the breeze in the opening period but it mattered not as they moved into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead after 20 minutes following three early McGuigan points, two of which came from play.

It could have been even worse at that stage for Kildare with the top performer by a street, goalkeeper Mark Donnellan having made brilliant saves to deny goalbound efforts from Benny Heron and Paul Cassidy, with the custodian diverted the former's effort over the bar.

But the inevitable goal came as Loughlin turned Kildare full-back Shea Ryan before rolling the past past Donnellan.

Trailing by eight at the break, Kildare took 21 minutes to register a score in the second period when Paddy McDermott ended their drought.

By that stage, Derry had tagged on a further 1-4 with McGuigan firing their second goal to the roof of the net on 45 minutes and Donnellan had to come to Kildare's rescue on two more occasions to prevent further Oak Leaf majors.

With home supporters streaming out of St Conleth's Park long before the finish, the only downside for the visitors was an apparent groin tweak suffered by impressive young full-back Eoin McEvoy late on.