Donegal midfielder Caolan McGonigle battles for possession against Galway

Donegal hauled themselves off the bottom of the Division One league table with a late rally to salvage a 1-9 to 1-9 draw with Galway in Letterkenny.

Galway led by two points with seven minutes to go but the home side fought hard with scores from Oisin Gallen, Conor O'Donnell and Jason McGee.

Paul Conroy narrowly missed a free with the last kick of the game which almost snatched victory for Galway.

Tyrone are now in last place with Donegal up to fifth.

This was a real arm wrestle which Donegal bossed for long periods without converting that dominance onto the scoreboard.

They hit 13 wides and dropped two efforts short in the closing stages which looked like costly mistakes when Galway got themselves back into the lead in the 58th minute for the first time since the opening quarter.

Matthew Tierney was outstanding for Galway hitting 1-3, slinging over two superb left-footed scores from the wing to swing momentum in favour of the Tribesmen. Sub Robert Finnerty also scored twice in Galway's improved second-half display.

Donegal midfielder Caolan McGonigle looks dejected at the end of his team's draw with Galway in Letterkenny

Donegal had led 1-6 to 1-3 at the break without ever really hitting their stride but they failed to register a single score in the second half until their late rally.

They had the wind in the first half and three times came from behind before hitting the front for the first time through Caolan McGonigle's point after 24 minutes.

From that point on, they enjoyed a good spell with Patton nailing a long-range free before being awarded a penalty when a Galway defender was judged to have thrown the ball off the goalline after Conor O'Donnell's high ball into the square.

Oisin Gallen converted, the ball hitting off Connor Gleeson's left-hand post before bobbling over the line.

That put Donegal 1-5 to 0-3 up but within seconds, Galway pulled a goal back.

Paul Conroy won the kickout and took a mark, drilled the ball in to Patrick Kelly who flicked it into the path of Matthew Tierney.

He had a lot of time to think about it, but he showed good composure keeping his left-footed shot low to beat Patton in an impressive response by the visitors.

Michael Langan, Conor O'Donnell and Eoghan Ban Gallagher were key men in Donegal's running game and while O'Donnell had a few misses, he took advantage of a Galway turnover to tie the scores in the 69th minute.

Galway had tried to play a containment game when leading late on, and Caolan McGonigle's block on Finnerty was just as crucial in Donegal earning a point as Jason McGee thunderous equaliser in the first of five minutes of stoppage time.