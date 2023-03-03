Gallagher's Derry have won their four fixtures so far and sit top of the Division Two table.

Derry manager Rory Gallagher has set his sights on promotion ahead of his side's crunch Division Two clash with Dublin at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Both Derry and Dublin have won all four of their games so far, with the Oak Leafers top of the table on points difference.

Derry have the chance to open up a two-point lead and take a huge stride towards promotion with a victory against the Dubs, and Gallagher is relishing the task at hand.

"We're delighted to be unbeaten and to have won every game. It has put us in a position now to really go for that push for promotion and that is the challenge that lies ahead," said Gallagher.

"The two of us are neck and neck, we have a small bit of the lead but the winners will be in an even better position."

'Natural excitement and hunger'

Gallagher has called on his side to deliver a similar performance to the one which saw them blow away Kildare at Newbridge last weekend.

"Dublin will feel their fixtures are a wee bit kinder than ours towards the end, so it is all about bringing a real savage desire and hunger at the weekend and building on the performance against Kildare.

"There is a natural excitement and hunger when you're winning games and I demand that same attitude and energy from them every week, otherwise they aren't respecting the Derry jersey they get the opportunity to wear," added the Derry boss.

Gallagher confirmed that he has a clean bill of health heading into the game as Gareth McKinless has returned to training.

McKinless hasn't played since picking up an injury in the league win over Limerick at the end of January, but is likely to feature at some stage at Celtic Park.

"Gareth is back in full training, he probably won't start as he has had a limited amount of minutes on the pitch but he will be on the bench and all being well ready to go if we need him. Other than that we have everyone fit."

'Maturity and freshness' in Dublin side

Dublin claimed a narrow 0-16 to 1-12 victory over Clare in their last outing.

Despite questions surrounding Dublin's performances this season, Gallagher believes that it will still be a tough task against a side who are also unbeaten so far.

He is hopeful that his side can get the job done, if they deliver a complete performance.

"I certainly don't think Dublin will be too concerned about their performances, I think they are very clear about the trajectory they are going in.

"They're introducing an enormous amount of new players and getting some really experienced players back, so there is a great level of maturity and freshness in the Dublin side.

"We know they're going to bring their strongest team of the year and we just respect them and focus on ourselves.

"We will be confident that if we can play at a really high level we can beat most teams. I expect the lads to take it [the occasion] in their stride."