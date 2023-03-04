Gareth McKinless' introduction at half-time helped Derry fight back to beat Dublin in the Division Two contest

Derry fought back from five down at half-time to beat Dublin 1-11 to 0-13 in Division Two of the Allianz Football League as Brendan Rogers hit a last-gasp winner at Celtic Park.

Brian Fenton's brilliance helped Dublin lead 0-7 to 0-2 at the interval.

However, Gareth McKinless' arrival inspired a Derry revival as his run set up a 45th-minute Niall Toner goal.

Dublin were two up after 64 minutes but Derry hit four of the last five scores - including Rogers' 75th-minute winner.

The win puts Derry on the brink of promotion after their fifth successive win in Division Two in front of a sell-out 12,000 crowd at Celtic Park.

Dublin, who has Michael Fitzsimons sent off in injury-time following his second yellow card, will remain odds on to join them in securing promotion despite dropping their first points of the campaign.

Dubs look in control at half-time

The Dubs looked in control at half-time after producing the most composed of first-half performances, as they seemed to be back to their best following a relatively unimpressive start to the Division Two campaign despite their opening four wins.

However after their somewhat inhibited first-half efforts, Derry were a different team in the second period as McKinless' arrival and Rogers' increasing prominence were key factors.

Despite being a Division Two contest, the Celtic Park game was billed as the game of the weekend by many and the sense of occasion spurred the Dubs to produce a dominant first-half display, as Fenton was a dynamic presence both at centrefield and in the visitors' attack.

In contrast, Derry's first-half efforts lacked intensity as their decision not to contest the Dublin kickout seemed to give Dessie Farrell's side the initiative, as the Oak Leafers dropped deeper and deeper into their own territory.

Cormac Costello's two initial points helped Dublin lead 0-4 to 0-1 after 15 minutes and while a Shane McGuigan free cut the margin a minute later, that was Derry's final score of the opening period as Fenton's two successive points contributed to his side's 0-7 to 0-2 lead.

Derry did have a goal chance in the 26th minute as impressive Dubs keeper David O'Hanlon blocked Niall Loughlin's pointblank chance but there was no disputing that the visitors were well worth their five-point advantage, given they way they had dominated possession.

But just as they did in the 1993 All-Ireland semi-final, the Oak Leafers were able to chase down a five-point half-time deficit as their performance levels rose dramatically after the interval.

Derry 'stand-offish' in first-half - Gallagher

Derry boss Rory Gallagher said after the game that his team's first-half display had been "stand-offish" but that certainly wasn't the case in the second period.

Immediately following the resumption, it seemed as case of 'as you were' as Tom Lahiff's score increased Dublin's lead to six but Ethan Doherty quickly responded with a superb Derry point from a tight angle before Niall Loughlin's free cut the margin to four in the 40th minute.

A terrific Lee Gannon point, as he jinked inside Paul Cassidy, left Dublin five up but Derry were right back in the contest a minute later as McKinless' burst into the visitors' square was finished off by Toner bundling the ball to the net after Loughlin's initial effort had been blocked. Inevitably Rogers were involved in the goal after releasing the charging McKinless.

Points from wing-back Conor Doherty and Paul Cassidy had the sides level after 55 minutes but Dublin regrouped to lead with six minutes of normal time following scores from substitute Colm Basquel and a relatively subdued Con O'Callaghan.

However, Derry refused to wilt as two Shane McGuigan frees drew them level again on 67 minutes and they were ahead for the first time two minutes later after a superb point from substitute Lachlan Murray.

A controversial call by against Conor Glass by referee Sean Hurson, for allegedly taking out a man off the ball, seemed to secured Dublin a draw as Costello pointed the free in the second minutes of injury-time but after Derry were handed possession again following Fitzsimons' red card, they worked the ball downfield for Rogers to stroke over the winner from 25 metres.

Cue delirium from the home support, with Derry now needing a solitary point from their concluding two games to be guaranteed Division One football in 2024.