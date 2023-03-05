Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Paddy Lynch was named Man of the Match after starring against Down on Sunday

Allianz Football League Division Three leaders Cavan defeated Down 2-14 to 1-10 to stay two points clear at the top.

Paddy Lynch netted twice late on at Breffni Park to seal the win and deliver a blow to Down's promotion hopes.

Fermanagh moved up to second place thanks to a comfortable 2-11 to 0-8 win over Tipperary at Ederney.

Antrim remain in relegation trouble after a 4-27 to 0-8 thumping by Westmeath in Mullingar.

Down made the perfect start in the all-Ulster affair with Miceal Rooney bursting through and smashing into the corner of the net after just three minutes.

Raymond Galligan put Cavan on the scoreboard but Pat Havern restored the three-point advantage before points from Paddy Lynch (2) and Dara McVeety brought the hosts level.

Andrew Gilmore moved the Mourne side in front again only for Cian Madden to reply and leave it 0-5 to 1-2 at the end of a cagey and tense first half.

Cavan burst out the blocks on the restart with Madden firing over before two points for man-of-the-man Lynch.

Down responded and cut the gap to a point with a Havern double but Cavan regained after the introduction of Gearoid McKiernan, who was making his return after injury.

McKiernan split the posts before setting up the two goals for Lynch, with the first coming on 66 minutes before the forward netted again in added time as Down pushed for a late comeback.

Down drop from second to fourth while it's five wins out from five games for the Breffni men as they close in on promotion to Division Two.

Erne cruise

Sean Quigley's early goal helped Fermanagh to a comfortable victory in Enniskillen

Fermanagh are in pole position to join them in going up after easily seeing off the challenge of Tipperary on Sunday.

The hosts were a point ahead when Sean Quigley hit the Tipp net on nine minutes after an Ultan Kelm strike was kept out.

Aidan Breen popped over a point and then found the net on 27 minutes before scores from Josh Largo Ellis, Shane McGullion and Lee Cullen helped the Ulster side to 2-6 to 0-3 advantage at the break.

Teddy Doyle twice split the posts to give Tipp hope early in the second half but it was soon snuffed out as McGullion and Breen restored the nine-point gap.

Ciaran Corrigan added two late points as Fermanagh cruised to the final whistle and they will be playing Division Two football next year if they win their final two games.

Antrim crushed by Lake County

The Saffrons were utterly overwhelmed by a free-scoring Westmeath side who ran out emphatic winners.

John Heslin, Senan Baker, David Lynch and Sam McCartan all scored goals for last year's Tailteann Cup winners, who moved up to third in Division Three behind Cavan and Fermanagh.

Powered by Heslin's 1-9 and Baker's goal, Westmeath led 2-12 to 0-3 at the break and they refused to relent as Lynch raised a green flag within a minute of the restart.

McCartan also found the back of the Antrim net with a fine solo effort which put Westmeath 4-23 to 0-7 and they added another four to their tally to leave the Saffrons reeling.

While Antrim boss Andy McEntee will have questions over his side's performance, the county's position has not changed as they remain in sixth place following defeats for fellow strugglers Tipperary and Longford.

Antrim are next in action on 18 March when they host leaders Cavan at Corrigan Park in Belfast.