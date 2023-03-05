Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kerry centre half-forward Sean O'Shea scored a goal in the first minute against Tyrone

Tyrone produced their best display of the season to beat All-Ireland champions Kerry by three points and boost their Division One survival bid.

The Red Hands hauled themselves off the bottom of the table with a gutsy win and superb final quarter with Kerry unable to score in the last 15 minutes.

Sean O'Shea and Paul Murphy scored goals for Kerry, whose keeper Shane Ryan gifted Tyrone one back early on.

Tyrone move out of the relegation zone, above Monaghan and Donegal.

Monaghan dropped into the bottom two with a 1-13 to 0-10 defeat by 14-man Galway at Salthill.

Kerry, Tyrone and Monaghan all have four points, but Tyrone edge ahead of Monaghan thanks to a slightly superior points difference (-7 to Monaghan's -8).

