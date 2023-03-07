Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Conal Cunning and Dunloy team-mates Ryan McGarry and Kevin Molloy are named in the Hurling Club Team of the Year

Three players from All-Ireland finalists Dunloy have been named in the 2022-23 Hurling Club Team of the Year.

The Ulster champions have Ryan McGarry, Kevin Molloy and Conal Cunning among the 15 players chosen in the team.

All-Ireland winners Ballyhale Shamrocks have eight players selected, with five from semi-finalists Ballygunner.

The nominees for the Hurling Player of the Year are Joey Holden and Adrian Mullen of Ballyhale Shamrocks and Stephen O'Keeffe of Ballygunner.

The winner will be announced at this Friday's GAA Club Player Awards ceremony at Croke Park.

All-Ireland Club Hurling Team of the Year: Stephen O'Keeffe (Ballygunner), Killian Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Ryan McGarry (Dunloy), Kevin Molloy (Dunloy), Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Conor Sheahan (Ballygunner), Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks), TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner), Conal Cunning (Dunloy), Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner).