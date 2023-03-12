Free-taker Conal Cunning hit 1-10 for Antrim while substitute Eoin O'Neill also got on the scoresheet after his introduction

Antrim retained their Division One Allianz Hurling League status for next year by beating Laois 3-18 to 1-18 at a wet Corrigan Park.

After Nigel Elliott's early goal, Aaron Dunphy's major helped Laois lead by six but Neil McManus netted to cut the margin to 1-14 to 2-9 by half-time.

A Conal Cunning free had Antrim ahead by the 46th minute before he slammed in the home team's third goal on 51.

As centre back Michael Bradley starred, the Saffrons held their nerve late on.

Cunning finished with 1-10 for Darren Gleeson's side with McManus' also hugely influential following his switch to full-forward late in the first half and goalscorer Elliott also excelling in the middle third of the field.

After using their wind advantage effectively in the first period, Laois looked set for a healthy advantage at the break but McManus' 37th-minute goal was followed by another Cunning free as suddenly the margin was down to two by half-time.

And while the wind dropped for a period after half-time before benefiting Antrim when conditions deteriorated in the closing stages, the Saffrons cut out the sloppiness in possession they had exhibited in the first half as they took control in the second period.

With Antrim having guaranteed their status for next year, Laois will have to win a relegation play-off against the bottom side in Division One A, most likely Westmeath, to remain in the top flight.

Both sides still have one game remaining in Division One B with the Saffrons at home to Tipperary next weekend as Laois face Dublin at Parnell Park.

Despite Elliott's third-minute goal which put the Saffrons ahead after early Laois points from Tomas Keyes and free-taker Stephen Maher, the visitors were the sharper outfit in the first half as Antrim's handling and passing let their down in the wet conditions.

Elliott's goal came after a McManus catch had sent Keelan Molloy charging towards the Antrim defence but while the Saffrons looked dangerous when they did run at the Laois defence, they weren't able to do it enough as the visitors held sway for the most part in the first period.

Laois were ahead by the fifth minutes after another Maher free and Martin Phelan point and while Cunning's frees kept Antrim in touch, the margin was suddenly five in the 22nd minute as Dunphy ran straight through the heart of the home defence before skilfully batting the sliothar past Ryan Elliott.

A sensational Jack Kelly score from long-range immediately increased Laois' lead to six and that was still the margin between the sides as first-half injury-time arrived, before the crucial two minutes of the contest arrived, as McManus blasted to the net after outjumping Liam O'Connell to win a high ball into the square, before the Cushendall man won another free which Cunning pointed.

Laois led 1-14 to 2-9 at half-time at Corrigan Park

After bossing the first half, Laois were suddenly on two ahead going into the break with Antrim also having the prospect of the wind advantage.

Despite the elements calming for a time, Antrim looked like a team that had had a few choice words directed at it during the half-time team talk and they were ahead within six minutes of the resumption after another Cunning free was followed by efforts from play from Joe Maskey and McManus.

A point apiece at either end from the impressive Dunphy and Cunning kept the margin at one before the Dunloy man lashed in Antrim's third goal in the 51st minute after Nigel Elliott had superbly gathered a Ryan Elliott puckout to instigate the move.

Laois were unable to get closer than three in arrears in the closing stages as they could only manage a paltry four-point tally in the second half, as they finished the game with 14 players following substitute Gearoid Lynch's straight red card for a heavy hit on the superb Bradley.

Lynch had gone closest to getting Laois back into the game in the closing stages, when his side were four down, as he went for goal only to see his shot block, with James McNaughton hoovering up position to avert any further danger.

Antrim boss Gleeson used his bench effectively to help close out the game as substitute Eoin O'Neill fired over a 74th-minute score before defender Paddy Burke and Cunning stroked over the concluding points.