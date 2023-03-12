Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Offaly manager Liam Kearns has passed away suddenly

The GAA is mourning the sudden death of Offaly football manager Liam Kearns.

The Tralee native took over as boss from John Maughan last August and the county is in the mix from promotion from National League Division Three.

At inter-county level, Kearns previously managed Limerick, Laois and Tipperary, guiding the latter to an All-Ireland semi-final in 2016.

As a player, he won an All-Ireland minor medal with Kerry in 1980, before being involved at U21 and senior level.

A retired Garda sergeant, Kearns was a member of the Austin Stacks club, with whom he won a Kingdom senior championship in 1986.

A statement from Offaly GAA on Sunday night read: "Offaly GAA is devastated to learn of the sudden passing this evening of our senior football manager, Liam Kearns.

"In his short period of time as manager of the senior footballers, Liam made a hugely positive impact and he was extremely well respected by everyone associated with Offaly GAA.

"Offaly GAA extend deepest sympathies to his wife Angela and daughters Rachel & Laura. May he rest in peace."

In paying tribute, Kerry GAA tweeted a statement paying tribute to "a GAA great, and a proud Austin Stacks man".