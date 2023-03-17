Derry will be guaranteed promotion to Division One if they avoid defeat against Clare on Sunday and a number of other ups and down could also be decided this weekend

A number of promotion and relegation issues should be decided in this weekend's penultimate round of the Allianz Football League including Derry's ascent to Division One.

Derry will be promoted if they avoid defeat against Clare in Sunday's BBC Sport NI streamed game at Owenbeg.

Division One is much less clear cut with leaders Mayo the only team whose top-tier spot for 2024 is guaranteed.

A Mayo victory in Ballybofey could confirm Donegal's relegation.

Defeat for Donegal against Kevin McStay's side could still leave Paddy Carr's men with a last-ditch chance to survive by winning in Roscommon next weekend - if the Rossies beat All-Ireland champions Kerry in Tralee on Saturday night and there is a winner in Sunday's contest between Monaghan and Tyrone at Clones.

But a more realistic scenario has Donegal down by Sunday evening if they lose in Ballybofey following a Kerry victory at Austin Stack Park and a winner at Clones.

Monaghan and Tyrone face each other at Clones four weeks before their championship meeting but Sunday's contest will be a huge game in its own right

The St Tiernach's Park game takes place four weeks before Monaghan and Tyrone meet in the Ulster Championship at Omagh but Sunday's contest will be far more than a mere dress-rehearsal as both aim for the win that could ultimately prove enough to retain Division One status - although that will not prove clear until after next weekend's potentially combustible final round of matches.

Tyrone's round-seven games will see them host Armagh in their first league meeting since five players were sent off at the Athletic Grounds last February while Monaghan finish up with an away contest in Mayo.

Fourth-placed Armagh are not out of the relegation woods yet as they stand on five points from as many games.

However, the Orchard County's Division One spot will be safe if they can avenge their dramatic All-Ireland quarter-final defeat of last summer when they take on Galway on Saturday evening at the Athletic Grounds.

Division One table Team Played Won Drawn Lost Points difference Points 1. Mayo 5 3 2 0 19 8 2. Roscommon 5 3 0 2 4 6 3. Galway 5 2 2 1 8 6 4. Armagh 5 2 1 2 1 5 5. Kerry 5 2 0 3 1 4 6. Tyrone 5 2 0 3 -7 4 7. Monaghan 5 2 0 3 -8 4 8. Donegal 5 1 1 3 -18 3

Division Two more straightforward

Division Two is a lot more straightforward as Derry look to seal their promotion to the top tier by repeating their All-Ireland quarter-finals victory over Clare last summer.

Granted, Clare shouldn't lack motivation to cause a shock as they are currently in one of the relegation spots.

Dublin, after being pipped at the death by Oak Leafers at Celtic Park, will be fancied to briefly join Derry on 10 points at the top of the table by accounting for old rivals Meath in Navan on Saturday afternoon.

Indeed a Dubs victory would see them promoted with a match spare if the other contenders Louth and Cork draw in Ardee on Sunday.

Dublin and Cork victories could also guarantee a Division One return for Dessie Farrell's side in advance of next weekend as the Dubs would pip the Rebels on the head-to-head if both teams end up on 10 points.

However, wins for Louth this weekend and over the Dubs at Croke Park in the final round would in all likelihood see Mickey Harte's side earning promotion.

At the bottom of the table, Limerick and Clare will both be relegated with a game to spare if they lose against Kildare and Derry.

In those circumstances, Clare would still be able to join Kildare on four points by beating Limerick in round seven but the Lilywhites would be safe on the head-to-head having beaten the Banner County by one point in Ennis last month.

Cavan will be promoted to Division Two if they avoid defeat on Saturday against relegation-threatened Antrim at Corrigan Park

Cavan aim to seal promotion against Antrim

In Division Three, Cavan are in the much the same position as Derry having won their opening five games and just needing a draw against relegation-threatened Antrim at Corrigan Park on Saturday afternoon to guarantee promotion.

Fermanagh occupy the second Division Three promotion spot on eight points after four wins out of five but while victory over third-place Westmeath at Ederney would keep their Ernemen in a strong position, their fate is likely to go the final round given that Down, Offaly are also level with the Lake County on six points.

Down will be fancied to maintain their promotion hopes by earning the win over Longford at Pairc Esler on Saturday night that could ensure the relegation of Paddy Christie's side.

Mathematically, Offaly are best placed to potentially pip Fermanagh for the second promotion spot having narrowly beaten the Ernemen in Tullamore in round two but it remains to be seen what morale is like in the Faithful County squad following the sudden death of manager Liam Kearns last weekend.

Offaly face another of Kearns' former sides Tipperary at Thurles in what is sure to be an emotionally charged occasion.

Tipp need a win themselves as they are level with bottom-placed Longford on one point but Antrim also remain deep in relegation trouble as they sit on two points going into their concluding contests with Cavan and Longford.

Defeats in both those games would see Antrim returning to Division Four in Andy McEntee's first season in charge of the Saffrons.

Division Four dogfight

The promotion picture in Division Four is even more of a dogfight with Laois and Sligo leading the table on eight points but with Oisin McConville's Wicklow, Leitrim, Wexford and Carlow all still in with a chance of promotion.

Laois probably look best placed to go up with their concluding away contest in London following Sunday's game against Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon.

After a comparatively slow start to the campaign which saw them draw their opener in Carlow and then lose at home to Sligo, Wicklow have since charged into contention with three straight wins.

They will need to follow an away win in Wexford with another in Waterford to keep their promotion ambitions alive and also see second-placed Sligo slip up in either of their remaining games in Carlow and Leitrim.