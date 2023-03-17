Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Omagh CBS celebrate their MacRory Cup success in last month and they were again victors in the Hogan Cup decider

Omagh CBS have won the Hogan Cup for the first time since 2007 thanks to a 6-16 to 3-8 victory over Summerhill College in the St Patrick's Day final.

The Ulster champions dominated from the start at Croke Park with Ruairi McCullagh, Tomas Haigney and Liam Og Mossey hitting first-half goals.

Omagh led 3-6 to 0-4 at the break and McCullagh added a fourth goal before Summerhill netted twice.

A double from Eoin McElholm saw the Tyrone side ease to a impressive win.

Omagh manager Diarmuid McNulty played in the side which win the Hogan Cup 16 years ago and he watched his team produce a stellar display in a one-side decider.

McCullagh blasted home before Haigney slotted into the bottom corner as Omagh raced into a 2-3 to 0-1 advantage and they never looked back.

Summerhill outclassed

Summerhill, who were also making their second appearance in the final after losing out in 1985, struggled to cope with Omagh's skill and intensity.

The Sligo outfit conceded a third goal on 24 minutes when Liam Og Mossey completed a classy move by firing high into the net.

Conor Owen scored the final two points of the first half and slotted over two more on the restart as Omagh tightened their grip on the game.

McCullagh smashed in his second goal to leave it 4-14 to 0-6 before Summerhill showed spirit with a quickfire double as Shea O'Neill netted before substitute Connor Flynn fisted in.

Omagh responded in style with skipper McElholm hitting he bottom corner before supplying a cool finish from close range.

Summerhill never threatened a comeback but they did notch up the final goal of the game as Flynn netted for second time by rifling into the top corner.