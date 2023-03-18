Odhran Eastwood hit 0-6 for Antrim as they held on to shock Division Three leaders Cavan at Corrigan Park

Antrim held on to stun Division Three Allianz Football League leaders Cavan 1-17 to 2-12 which means the Breffnimen are still not certain of promotion.

Aghagallon man Ruairi McCann's goal helped the relegation-threatened Saffrons lead by 10 after 39 minutes.

A Conor Madden goal cut Antrim's lead to two after 66 minutes and it was only one when Paddy Lynch netted on 74.

But Patrick McBride's fifth point for Antrim helped them complete a vital win in their battle to avoid the drop.

McBride's crucial 75th-minute free came after he had been reintroduced by Antrim manager Andy McEntee as the Saffrons threatened to throw away another seemingly certain winning position following their late collapse against Down in round two.

Cavan unhappy about McBride's closing free

There was an element of controversy about McBride's concluding point with Cavan feeling they had legally turned the ball over but instead Tyrone referee Kieran Eannetta called an Antrim free.

McBride had been outstanding prior to being replaced in the 56 minutes but he wasn't Antrim top scorer at St Enda's man Odhran Eastwood kicked 0-6 - including four from play - in a sensational display.

After five straight wins, Cavan just needed to avoid defeat at Corrigan Park to guarantee promotion to Division Two but their performance levels were way off in the opening 50 minutes before their late revival almost stole victory against the wobbling Saffrons.

With Antrim once again including two Ruairi McCanns in their attack as they played with the wind in the opening period, the Aghagallon version netted their opening goal in the sixth minute as he latched on to a high ball into the Cavan defence before blasting past Raymond Galligan.

Initially, Cavan seemed to have steadied as scores from Lynch and Cian Madden cut Antrim's lead to only one and they were still only two down after 19 minutes, but the Saffrons hit four straight points before the interval, with the inform attacking duo of McBride and Eastwood notching two apiece.

Despite the half-time introductions of Gearoid McKiernan and James Smith, Cavan's performance didn't initially get any better following the restart as two more McBride points started a sequence of four more unanswered Antrim scores to put the Saffrons 10 ahead by the 39th minute.

Marc Jordan got on the scoresheet for Antrim in the opening period as they led 1-7 to 0-4 at half-time

A Raymond Galligan 45 finally ended 29-minute Cavan scoring drought but Antrim still looked in total control with 10 minutes remaining as they led 1-14 to 0-8.

However, Cavan suddenly cut the deficit to only three after 64 minutes when points from McKiernan and Galligan were followed by Conor Madden notching 1-1 in 60 seconds.

A Conor Smith point then further reduced Antrim's lead before two Eastwood points seemed to have the Saffrons in a degree of control again as they re-established a four-point advantage as the game went into injury-time.

However, six added minutes were signalled and after Antrim had a lucky escape when James Smith just failed to get a touch to a goal chance, Lynch did blast to the net in the 74th minute to cut the margin to the minimum.

Cavan thought they had forced a turnover in the fifth minute of injury-time as Killian Brady appeared to have dispossessed Antrim substitute Seamus McGarry but the Saffrons were awarded a free which McBride slotted to complete their vital win.