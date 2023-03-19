Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mark Kehoe grabbed Tipperary's first goal at Corrigan Park

Antrim rounded out their Allianz Hurling League Division 1B campaign with a heavy 4-28 to 2-16 defeat by Tipperary at Corrigan Park.

The Saffrons had already retained their Division One status with victory over Laois in their previous match.

Mark Kehoe, Conor Bowe and Pauric Campion netted for the visitors, who led 3-13 to 0-8 at half-time.

Goals from Nigel Elliott and Rian McMullan gave Antrim hope but Sean Ryan's goal put the game beyond doubt.

After last week's winner-takes-all encounter against Laois, Antrim struggled to replicate the intensity that secured their safety against a runaway Tipp side, who are unbeaten in their five matches.

Sean Elliott gave Antrim the lead in the first minute but Tipperary hit back with seven unanswered points, including Kehoe's goal, to build a comfortable buffer.

Bowe found the net in the 21st minute to put 10 points between the sides and consistent scoring nudged the Munster side further ahead before Campion's goal deep in the half added gloss to the scoreline.

Gearoid O'Connor's three points moved Tipp 16 clear, but Darren Gleeson's were given hope when Elliott scored six minutes after the restart.

That hope was further aided when McMullan slammed home four minutes later for Antrim's second goal, but Tipp went up the other end and hit back through Sean Ryan as the margin remained in double figures.

O'Connor and John McGrath added further points for Tipp, who ended the game dominant 18-point winners in Belfast to set up a semi-final with Limerick.