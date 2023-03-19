Matthew Ruane's third first-half points helped Mayo lead 0-11 to 0-6 at half-time in Ballybofey

Donegal's hopes of avoiding relegation from Division One of the Allianz Football League are now remote after they were hammered 1-17 to 0-9 by a hugely impressive Mayo in Ballybofey.

Paddy Carr's side require a big win in Roscommon next week to have any chance of staying in Division One.

They will also need Monaghan to draw in Mayo and for Armagh to lose at Tyrone.

Whatever about the latter two results happening, on the evidence of Sunday, Donegal will not win in Roscommon.

In addition to the stars aligning for Donegal with those results happening, they would also need a 28-point turnaround in the scoring difference statistics which would decide the relegation spots in the unlikely event of them finishing on five points with Armagh and Monaghan.

Donegal's current scoring difference is -29, with Monaghan on -16 following their defeat on Sunday by Tyrone and Armagh on -1.

Inspired O'Shea torments Donegal

The Tir Chonaill men perhaps were unfortunate to have run into an inspired Aidan O'Shea, whose display at MacCumhaill Park helped Mayo secure the victory which guarantees their place in the Division One final.

The much-maligned Breaffy club-man hit four points in his target man role as he tormented Donegal defender Brendan McCole.

But while O'Shea and his team-mates - notably midfielder Matthew Ruane - produced an outstanding brand of football, Donegal were abject as they were given a footballing lesson by a Mayo team who appeared to have been rejuvenated by the arrival of manager Kevin McStay.

In particular, McStay appears to be getting the absolute best out of O'Shea, whose huge talent has never been in question, but who has struggled to deliver on the big occasions.

After a tight opening quarter, Mayo took control in the second quarter to lead 0-11 to 0-6 at half-time, with O'Shea and Ruane both having notched 0-3.

The also impressive Ryan O'Donoghue's goal two minutes after half-time ended any slim hopes of a Donegal fightback and Mayo continued to boss the contest thereafter.

Aidan O'Shea was his very best for Mayo in Ballybofey

Mayo went into the game at a wet Ballybofey as the only unbeaten side in Division One and while Donegal stayed in touch in the opening 20 minutes, the warning signs were already there for the home side.

Points from Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Ciaran Thompson had helped Donegal lead 0-2 to 0-1 when Shaun Patton had to make a smart save to push a Fionn McDonagh goal attempt out for a 45 which was nailed by Mayo keeper Colm Reape.

After Jack Carney's lead score for Mayo was followed by O'Shea's terrific opener as he turned McCole inside out, two placed balls from Thompson helped Donegal level by the 18th minute but that was as good as it got for the home side.

Paddy Durcan burst forward in typical fashion to restore Mayo's lead and O'Shea, Ruane and O'Donoghue notched all the visitors' remaining scores before the interval as they moved 0-11 to 0-6 ahead.

Donegal needed a quick response after the interval but instead it was Mayo who upped the pace as the home side had a lucky escape when Jordan Flynn palmed a goal chance against the crossbar before O'Donoghue strode unchallenged through the heart of the defence and calmly slotted low past Patton.

Flynn notched two of Mayo's remaining six points as they continued to produce a wonderful mixture of short and direct football which Donegal simply couldn't live with.

It was a chastening afternoon for a county that appears in some turmoil after the recent departure of their GAA Academy chief Karl Lacey, which was followed by other members of his coaching staff walking out in sympathy.