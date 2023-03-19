Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Lauren McConville scored Armagh's first goal in the 3-15 to 1-6 win over Westmeath

Armagh reached the Division Two Final of the Ladies National Football League by beating Westmeath 3-15 to 1-6 at the Athletic Grounds.

Goals from Lauren McConville and Kelly Mallon helped Armagh lead 2-8 to 0-3 at half-time.

Aimee Mackin notched Armagh's third major and she finished with 1-6 as the Orchard women reached the final with a match to spare.

Tipperary, Armagh's opponents next week, defeated Tyrone 2-15 to 1-7.

Next week's game could be the first of two straight meetings between the counties as Tipperary remain in contention for a place in the Division Two decider along with Laois, who kept their hopes alive by beating Cavan 4-6 to 2-8.

Also in Division Two, Monaghan drew 0-13 to 0-13 with Roscommon.

In Division One, Mayo's 0-13 to 2-6 defeat by Galway means that Donegal's relegation is not yet confirmed.

Donegal host Mayo in round seven next weekend and will avoid the drop if secure a first win of the campaign.

Galway's win means the progress to the Division One Final, where they will meet Kerry.

The Kingdom were beaten 1-17 to 2-6 by Cork on Saturday but had already done enough to reach the decider.

Also in Division One, defending league and All-Ireland champions Meath suffered another defeat as they were beaten 1-9 to 2-5 by Waterford.

Down were among the weekend winners in Division Three as they accounted for Offaly 4-14 to 1-7.

Lidl Ladies National Football League results

Division One

Dublin 2-13 Donegal 0-6

Cork 1-17 Kerry 2-6

Waterford 1-9 Meath 2-5

Galway 0-13 Mayo 2-6

Division Two

Armagh 3-15 Westmeath 1-6

Laois 4-6 Cavan 2-8

Monaghan 0-13 Roscommon 0-13

Tipperary 2-15 Tyrone 1-7

Division Three

Clare 1-14 Louth 1-5

Down 4-14 Offaly 1-7

Kildare 3-15 Sligo 1-5

Wexford 7-8 Longford 1-3