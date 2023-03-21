Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

McLaughlin helped Donegal reach last year's All-Ireland semi-final

Donegal captain and 2022 Player of the Year Niamh McLaughlin has signed for Aussie Rules club Gold Coast Suns.

The All-Star, 29, will join former Down footballer Clara Fitzpatrick on the Suns' roster for the 2023 season.

The announcement comes just five days before relegation-threatened Donegal's Division One game against Mayo.

"I'm thrilled to have been given this opportunity and the chance to push myself into something new," said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin, who featured in Donegal's St Patrick's Day defeat by Dublin, added: "The opportunities have become more available to girls to make the transition from Gaelic football to the AFLW. The skills are quite transferrable and it's a new challenge with a new lifestyle for me, which is exciting."

"The conversations I've had with (head coach) Cameron (Joyce) and (head of women's football) Fiona (Sessarago) have been positive and I'm looking forward to the new adventure."

It is the second year in a row in which the reigning Ladies' Footballer of the Year has joined an AFLW club following Meath star Vikki Wall's move to North Melbourne last year.